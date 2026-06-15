‘The View’ Host Blasts Trump’s Disturbing Reaction to Michelle Obama Slur

The View host Sunny Hostin slammed Donald Trump for stripping the nation of its “dignity” with his reaction to the vile comment made about former First Lady Michelle Obama on Sunday.

While Trump was using the White House as a backdrop for an unprecedented $60 million UFC event on the South Lawn, one of the fighters, 28-year-old Josh Hokit, screamed to Joe Rogan during a post-match interview after he bested Derrick Lewis, “Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?”

CNN reported that Trump “appeared to show a half-smile,” as the crowd could be heard as a mix of groans and laughs.

Josh Hokit walks to the Octagon in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn at the White House on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“I do want to address the derogatory slur made about the former first lady Michelle Obama, because I think it’s important to address, and we won’t dignify what was said by repeating it, but you should look it up,” Hostin said on Monday’s The View. “The reason that it’s important” to highlight, Hostin said, “is because for a long time, and the roots are in slavery, Black women have been slurred and made to feel that they were unattractive, made to feel that they were masculine, made to feel that they didn’t have the femininity that a white woman had.”

President Donald Trump gestures next to first lady Melania Trump during UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 15, 2026. Evan Vucci/POOL/Reuters

“Racism and sexism” were “on full display at the White House,” she continued. “The crowd laughed at the statement, and the president of the United States smirked and never addressed what was said. That is beneath the dignity of the office of the president of the United States, and it’s beneath the dignity of the American people,” she finished to applause from the studio audience.

Ana Navarro also weighed in, despite not having watched “one second” of Trump’s spectacle, which was meant to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday and double as a personal celebration for Trump’s 80th.

“To me, that does not celebrate America’s 250th anniversary,” Navarro said of the UFC event. “That does not signify America’s best values. And I will tell you, you know, he is so obsessed with the Obamas, they live rent-free in their head.”

The Obamas have not addressed the comment or Trump's reaction. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The host shared what she will do instead to celebrate the country’s 250th milestone: “Number one… Thursday is the opening of the Obama center in Chicago, and so I’m going to be watching the live feed. I’m going to be celebrating the fact that he was the first black president elected in this country in 250 years.”

She concluded, “And the other thing I’m going to do to celebrate the birthday of America is, come November, I’m going to show up, and I’m going to vote out the Republicans who are having—putting no accountability on this administration.”

Added Whoopi Goldberg, “I like that.”