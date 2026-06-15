UFC Boss Scrambles After Jaw-Dropping Michelle Obama Slur

UFC boss and Trump ally Dana White has denounced offensive comments made by a fighter at the White House event on Sunday—though they should have come as no surprise.

The controversial event sent shockwaves after heavyweight Josh Hokit used his public victory speech to make offensive comments about the former first lady. “And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?” the 28-year-old declared to podcaster Joe Rogan, staring right into the camera at the UFC Freedom 250 fight.

Josh Hokit speaks to Joe Rogan following his win. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

When approached for comment, a spokesperson directed the Daily Beast to a message White sent to Time magazine.

“I understand that the Obamas are public figures, but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families,” the 56-year-old CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship said. “Everyone knows my position on free speech, but I hate that kind of nonsense.”

President Donald Trump arrives with UFC CEO Dana White for UFC Freedom 250 on the South Lawn of the White House. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The UFC already attempted to cover up the jaw-dropping incident by releasing an edited version of the interview on its official YouTube page.

But this is not even the first time Hokit used that exact same slur against the former first lady. The fighter previously called Michelle Obama a “man” in 2025, according to a clip he shared on his own Instagram page last May.

Hokit ended that victory speech, which was laden with attacks against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris supporters, by saying, “And P.S., Michelle Obama is a man.”

The fighter, no stranger to controversy, made a similarly vile statement about women’s basketball player and 10-time WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner in January. “And P.S., Brittney Griner is a man,” Hokit said at a UFC event.

White responded with disapproval, then, too. “I heard about it,” he said. “I didn’t see it. I don’t love it.”

Despite a history of racism and transphobia, Hokit was invited to participate in the event marking the president’s 80th birthday.

White, a longtime friend of Trump, sat beside the president during the celebration. The UFC head honcho told Rolling Stone last week that he and Trump are “really close.”

President Donald Trump and UFC CEO Dana White have been friends for decades. Evan Vucci/Reuters

Trump himself allegedly attempted a half-smile in response to Hokit’s comments when the camera panned over to him. Hokit put a medallion around Trump’s neck after his win. The fighter previously told Rogan, “Shout out to Trump for having the balls to put some s--t like this on.”

Following the fight, Trump posted a celebratory review of his birthday on Truth Social, praising Hokit in the statement. “The UFC at the White House last night was incredible,” wrote the 80-year-old president.

Josh Hokit placed a medallion around the president's neck after his comments on Michelle Obama. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“The Fighters were outstanding—Bo Nickal, Justin Gaethje, Ciryl Gane, Sean O’Malley, Josh Hokit, Mauricio Ruffy, and Diego Lopes were all unbelievable!" he continued. “Most people have never seen anything like that kind of human speed and power before.”

During Hokit’s victory speech, Rogan did not acknowledge the incendiary comment, instead saying to the crowd, “Ladies and gentlemen, Josh Hokit.”

The podcaster–who has been oscillating between critiquing the president and appearing in public with him–conducted interviews with the fighters that streamed live on Paramount+.

A UFC fighter made a vile remark about Michelle Obama during his victory speech at the White House lawn. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Hokit’s slur was widely criticized, including by Fox News host Jessica Tarlov and MAGA-friendly comedian Shane Gillis, who attended the Freedom 250 event, and told TMZ that he “didn’t love” Hokit’s words. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III wrote on X, “Josh Hokit won the biggest fight of his career at the White House and decides to finish his interview by calling Michelle Obama a Man. What a disgrace.”