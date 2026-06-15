UFC’s Frantic Coverup of Shock Michelle Obama Slur Fails

The UFC is in clean-up mode after a fighter made an offensive remark about former first lady Michelle Obama at President Donald Trump’s tacky birthday party.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship, whose CEO Dana White has sucked up to the president extensively, was showcased on the grandest of stages as “Freedom 250” was hosted at the White House on Sunday.

Seven fights were held in a temporary octagon on the South Lawn, and after Josh Hokit secured a knockout win over Derrick Lewis, he left jaws on the floor with his victory speech.

Josh Hokit speaks to Joe Rogan following his win. Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

“And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?” the 28-year-old declared, looking straight into the camera. CNN reported that Trump, who was seated ringside, “appeared to show a half-smile.”

But leadership at the UFC organization appeared less amused, scrambling to scrub the ugly remark from its YouTube content after the live event. A trimmed version of the interview with podcaster Joe Rogan appears on the official page, with no mention of Michelle Obama.

The UFC appears to have botched the clean-up job, though, as the comment is still included in an upload from its Indian branch. “BIG UPS UFC INDIA FOR NOT CENSORING THE INTERVIEW! LOL!!!!! AWESOME!” one elated commenter reacted.

Donald Trump spent his 80th birthday watching the cringe UFC event at the White House. Evan Vucci/Pool via Reuters

Others were less comfortable with Hokit using the White House to peddle a ludicrous conspiracy about the former first lady. “Absolute trash,” Fox News host Jessica Tarlov reacted, sharing a clip of Hokit’s wild comment.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III wrote on X, saying: “Josh Hokit won the biggest fight of his career at the White House and decides to finish his interview by calling Michelle Obama a Man. What a disgrace.

“It takes a really small man to use his biggest moment to attack a woman by calling her a man. Especially with the history behind calling black women men.”