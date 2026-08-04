‘The View’ Pours Cold Water on Trump Nemesis’ Return as Host

Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell’s anticipated return to mark the 30th anniversary of iconic TV talk show The View appears to be in limbo.

The ABC daytime show was launched in 1997 by the late journalist Barbara Walters. Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin are the current co-hosts, alongside regular guests including Ana Navarro.

O’Donnell, 64, joined the panel on two separate occasions, between September 2006 and May 2007, and then again from September 2014 to February 2015.

Rosie O'Donnell's return to The View is in limbo. WireImage

During an interview on The Tangle podcast that was published over the weekend, O’Donnell referenced taking part in the looming milestone.

“I will go on the 30th anniversary next year... in whatever way they want me just as a guest,” O’Donnell said. She added, “They’re bringing back all the hosts, I think, for the 30th season.”

However, a representative for O’Donnell has provided an update on her involvement in the anniversary.

U.S. President Donald Trump dances as he delivers remarks on the economy at the General Motors Proving Ground in Milford, Michigan, in July. Carlos Osorio/REUTERS

“There was a mention of inviting some of the hosts back to The View as a guest during season 30, there has not been a formal ask from the show at this time," the rep told Entertainment Weekly.

The rep said that Navarro “mentioned [to O’Donnell] coming to Season 30 of The View as a guest," at some point, but that “nothing has been formalized.”

The Daily Beast has contacted ABC News, as well as reps for O’Donnell and Navarro, for comment.

Rosie O'Donnell on The View in 2014. Lou Rocco/ABC

While speaking on The Tangle, O’Donnell shared her praise for The View.

“I’m pretty proud of that show, what it’s become and how it really speaks to the people and to politics,” she said. “And that was not the case when I first joined.”

The show’s current focus on politics, including registered Republican Navarro, who is a fierce critic of President Trump, frequently angers MAGA voices.

Trump has used Truth Social to make grudge posts against Rosie O'Donnell. Truth Social

Trump has also regularly attacked O’Donnell, who is no stranger at returning serve, which she did again on The Tangle.

“Truth is a basic human decency, and we don’t have that anymore, and it used to be a calling card for the United States,” O’Donnell said.

Stating that the concept that “all people are equal” has been lost under her nemesis Trump, O’Donnell called it a “tragedy,” but predicted a change.

“I have hope that the nation will come together, that his MAGA enterprise will crumble when he’s gone,” O’Donnell said. “And he looks very, very unwell.”

She also said her agents have advised her the best time to launch a possible return to U.S. television is post-Trump.

“It would be when Trump is no longer in power,” O’Donnell said. “That’s when I’d want it to start, and that’s when the healing must begin.”

The star of A League of Their Own now lives in Ireland, moving there in January 2025 after Trump returned to the presidency.

Last week, O’Donnell posted an array of pop-art style artwork she has created featuring Trump, including phrases like “traitor,” and “liar,” on her Instagram account.

“All paintings of the worst person living - done by me - resist him at every turn America,” O’Donnell wrote.