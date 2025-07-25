‘The View’ Bleeps Ana Navarro’s Brutal Trump and Epstein Takedown

Ana Navarro’s rant against Donald Trump’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein had to bleeped on Friday, as the View host called “bulls--t” on “media folks” referring to Trump and Epstein as “associates.”

“They were not associates. They were incredibly close friends for 15 years,” Navarro said. “There’s all sorts of pictures of them partying together, socializing, they flew in each other’s planes, Epstein attended Trump’s wedding,” she also said. “This is not an associate. This is not a colleague. This is not an acquaintance. They were very close friends.”

Navarro’s comments came during a “Hot Topics” discussion about the DOJ’s questioning of convicted sex trafficking accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Trump, his future wife Melania, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago club in 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Navarro added punting the story to Maxwell is just another way for Trump’s administration to “throw any bone they can at the MAGA base and Americans asking questions.”

Since MAGA’s uproar over Trump’s attempt to silence questions about Epstein, including his DOJ’s closing of the case months after the Attorney General’s declaration that there had been a list of his “clients” to be exposed on her desk in February, the administration shifted its focus to Maxwell to quell the outcry, questioning her for two days this week in the Florida prison where she’s been held since 2022.

The talks are set to resume on Friday, but Navarro isn’t convinced that Trump’s administration is in search of the truth. The move comes after several outlets unearthed photos, videos, and personal notes that shed more light on the extent of Trump and Epstein’s relationship—and make his efforts to make the story go away look cynical.

Trump was friends with Epstein for more than a decade, but he says their relationship ended before allegations that Epstein sexually abused underage girls first emerged in 2005. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

“By doing this with Ghislaine Maxwell, when they have a bulk of information readily available at the Department of Justice, that once they redact the victims’ names, which they should have done already, they can release today... They are not doing it because for some reason there is something there that they don’t want released,” she explained after getting bleeped on air.

Trump’s former aide Alyssa Farah Griffin reiterated as she had on previous shows that she doesn’t believe there’s evidence of any wrongdoing on Trump’s part, though she admits the handling of the case seems “suspicious.”

“I have a hard time believing—I know how highly of esteem you all hold Joe Biden in—that his Justice Department had evidence Donald Trump committed one of the worst crimes you could and did not pursue that if they had that evidence,” Griffin argued.

Navarro replied that, for her at least, it’s not hard to believe at all. “I don’t hold” Biden’s AG “Merrick Garland in any high esteem,” Navarro said. “He had evidence of a crime under Trump and it took him years to indict the guy.”