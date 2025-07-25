Trump Admits He Can Pardon Ghislaine—Risking MAGA Meltdown

President Donald Trump signaled he could consider pardoning Jeffrey Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell, a move that would enrage his MAGA base.

The president said he had not considered pardoning Maxwell, who was convicted for sex-trafficking in connection to Epstein, but he could.

The president made the comments when asked directly about the possibility of a pardon on Friday while departing the White House for Scotland.

“It’s something I haven’t thought about,” Trump said. “I’m allowed to do it, but it’s something I have not thought about.”

Jeffrey Epstein's partner Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of child sex-trafficking and is serving time in a Florida prison, but she met with the Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche this week as the Justice Department deals with fallout over its botched handling of the Epstein files. Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images