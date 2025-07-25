Trump Admits He Can Pardon Ghislaine—Risking MAGA Meltdown

President Donald Trump signaled he could consider pardoning Jeffrey Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell, a move that would enrage his MAGA base.
The president said he had not considered pardoning Maxwell, who was convicted for sex-trafficking in connection to Epstein, but he could.
The president made the comments when asked directly about the possibility of a pardon on Friday while departing the White House for Scotland.
“It’s something I haven’t thought about,” Trump said. “I’m allowed to do it, but it’s something I have not thought about.”
This story is developing and will be updated.