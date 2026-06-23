‘The View’ Rips MAGA Star for ‘Leaving’ GOP: ‘He’ll Be Back’

Tucker Carlson is going “where the money leads,” Donald Trump’s former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin said on The View on Tuesday, as the hosts discussed Carlson’s declaration that he was “done” with the Republican Party.

Carlson made the comments on Thursday. The View/ABC/Can't Be Censored/YouTube

Whoopi Goldberg opened the “Hot Topics” segment with Carlson’s Thursday comments on the Can’t Be Censored podcast, as she told viewers that Trump’s second term is “not going over well with a lot of big-name conservatives.”

Carlson said on the Canadian podcast, “There’s no chance I would support the Republican Party—not going to support the Democratic Party. I don’t know what I’m going to do,” following Trump’s Iran war.

Griffin commented after the clip, “Tucker Carlson is going to be back with Republicans as soon as there’s another election, and he will appear on stage and follow where the money leads.”

Carlson also declared that he was done defending Republicans, saying, “It’s immoral, and it’s exactly the opposite of what a political party in a democracy is charged with doing, which is representing its own voters, its own citizens, its own nation, and they’re not doing that, so no, I’m out, and if I’m out, then I think a lot of other people are out.”

Joy Behar was adamant that Carlson couldn’t be “trusted,” but said there was good reason for his position to be valid.

Griffin called Carlson's reasoning for breaking with Trump a "copout." The View/ABC

“People in his party are very… very disappointed,” she said. “Trump goes out a few years ago and says no more war interventions, then he’s in the middle of an intervention. He says prices are going to come down, and the prices are going up and inflation is rising.”

Added Sara Haines, “I honestly think Tucker Carlson needs to own his vote because he was not a one-issue voter,” and that the former Fox News host “voted for him knowing he had a massive ego and, possibly, is certifiably a narcissist.”

On Monday, former Georgia congresswoman and previous View guest Marjorie Taylor Greene backed Carlson’s comments with a post to X.

“Tucker is not the only one who is done supporting the Republican Party. There is A LOT of us that are absolutely fed up and will not support a party that betrays its voters and country.” Greene resigned from Congress last November after breaking with Trump over several moves, including his handling of the Epstein files.

Former Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene resigned from Congress in November and backed Carlson's declaration that he was "done" with the Republican Party. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The hosts ultimately viewed Greene’s turn on Trump as more authentic than Carlson’s. Griffin said that Greene and other longtime Republicans who turned against Trump “really pointed to the reason they’re breaking with Trump,” unlike Carlson. “‘Israel has too much influence on politics. Israel is controlling this president,’” she said, summarizing Carlson’s reasoning. “I’m sorry, that’s a cop out to me. You voted for this man. You campaigned for this man. You put all your faith into this man, so now you’re telling me he doesn’t have a backbone enough to make his own decisions?”

Added Sunny Hostin, “Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene, they supported Trump in spite of the fact that, in my view, he is a racist, he is a homophobe. He is a malignant narcissist; he is an anti-semite. They were OKwith all of those things, and I do think they need to own that support.”

That said, she added, “The reporting coming out of this war—it’s very clear that the United States was influenced by Israel to get into the war; they went into the war together, and the one thing that Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson are coming together on is that they are upset about foreign wars.”

Goldberg concluded the segment by saying, “You know what, when you support this president, it’s problematic, and you know it’s problematic... You knew who he was when he came in.”