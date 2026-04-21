Tucker Carlson Hammered by ‘View’ Hosts Over Trump Regrets

The View panel has no sympathy or time for Tucker Carlson’s regrets.

Carlson, 56, has begged his supporters for forgiveness for helping to bring the 79-year-old president back to power, telling followers that he will be “tormented” by this “for a long time.”

Whoopi Goldberg, 70, told The View’s audience, “Far-right commentator Tucker Carlson said he regrets ever helping to put You-Know-Who in the White House.” The crowd jeered after the show panned to footage of Carlson expressing his regret.

“I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional, that’s all I’ll say,” Carlson claimed.

Carlson appeared contemplative when discussing his former support for Trump. The Tucker Carlson Show

Carlson’s newfound criticism of Trump and anguish over his past support for the president received no empathy from the talk show hosts. Behar, 83, immediately rolled her eyes at the clip of the Former Fox News host. “Oh, please!” she said.

“Whatever. I don’t believe him,” Sunny Hostin, 57, responded, also scoffing. “He’s not getting a bear hug from me.”

“The world’s on fire and you can’t just say ‘Oopsies!’” Hostin continued.

“The View” panelists roasted Tucker Carlson, with Sara Haines saying, “That man just needs to disappear.” Jeff Lipsky/ABC

Hostin then pointed out Carlson’s history of backtracking on his public support for Trump, noting when Carlson “parted ways” with Fox News after a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

“During that litigation in 2021, he texted someone and said that he hated Trump passionately,” Hostin said. “And then, two years later, he said, ‘I’m voting for Trump.’ And then, in 2024, he endorsed him for president… In 2021, you hated him, and now all of a sudden, you want me to forgive you for this situation? No, thank you, Tucker Carlson.”

Carlson heavily campaigned to re-elect Trump. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Behar joked in response, “You have to cut him some slack. He has what they call ‘liar’s remorse.’”

Sara Haines, 48, slammed Carlson but also invoked Megyn Kelly, another one-time MAGA loyalist who has increasingly questioned and criticized the president.

“Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly will say anything they have to, at any point in the day, for clicks and money, and it does not matter what they’re saying,” Haines said.

“Literally, Tucker Carlson recently hosted white nationalist Nick Fuentes, and pushed back, like, zero times almost, on really problematic views,” she added. “Tucker Carlson will literally do, say anything for money, for clicks, for power. That man just needs to disappear.”

MAGA diehards have been furiously condemning the president as of late. Tucker Carlson/YouTube

“He goes where the clicks go,” the panel’s newly returned Alyssa Farah Griffin, 36, agreed.

Carlson and Trump have been embroiled in a war of words ever since the former backtracked on a long history of supporting the president. As a former MAGA diehard who campaigned for Trump, Carlson said on his eponymous show that it’s people like him who are to blame for the current president being re-elected.

“In very small ways, but in real ways, you and me and millions of people like us are the reason this is happening right now,” he told his brother, Buckley, on The Tucker Carlson Show. Buckley Carlson, a former Trump speech writer, went as far as to call Trump an “out of control, megalomaniacal, destructive president,” later suggesting that Congress should “consider” invoking the 25th Amendment.

Trump unleashed on Carlson, Kelly, and other right-wing commentators earlier in April, calling them “NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS” and slamming their “Low IQs.”