Trump Goes Scorched Earth on MAGA Rebels in Unhinged 485-Word Post

Donald Trump, 79, unleashed a lengthy attack on several prominent right-wing figures who have soured on him.

Leaders of the right-wing “America First” movement, including former Fox News firebrands Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, as well as conspiracy theorists Candace Owens and Alex Jones, have increasingly clashed with Trump over his war on Iran and other flashpoints, including his past ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

As the podcasters have amped up their criticism of the 79-year-old president, he has largely responded with silence. But on Thursday, Trump appeared to reach a breaking point.

Trump fired off at his former allies. Screenshot/Truth /Truth Social

The president wrote a lengthy, passionate, emotional post about why he didn't care. Screenshot/Truth /Truth Social

Trump even went so far as to defend the French leader's wife. Screenshot/Truth /Truth Social

Trump signed off with a MTG mention. Screenshot/Truth /Truth Social

“I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon — Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs,” Trump began his lengthy Truth Social post on Thursday.

“They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!” he continued, referring to them as “NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS.”

“Their views are the opposite of MAGA — Or I wouldn’t have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE. MAGA agrees with me, and just gave CNN a 100% Approval Rating of ‘TRUMP,’ not Hand Flailing Fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn’t even finish College, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same — Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist!” Trump went on, referencing Carlson’s firing from the network in 2023, which occurred in large part because of his support of Trump’s debunked election fraud claims.

Tucker Carlson and Trump have had a long, close relationship that is now on the rocks. Carlos Barria/Reuters

“Or Megyn Kelly, who nastily asked me the now famous, ‘Only Rosie O’Donnell,’ question,” Trump raged. Kelly has emerged as a loud critic of Trump, just this week slamming him as “gullible” and “weak.”

Trump continued: “Or “Crazy” Candace Owens, who accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit,” Trump said, referring to the lawsuit French President Emmanuel Macron, 47, and his wife Brigitte, 72, filed against Owens over her repeated claims that the French first lady is a trans woman.

“Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it’s not even close!” Trump said, despite mocking his French counterpart’s wife in a rambling White House address a week earlier.

Owens later posted to X to bite back: “It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home.”

“Or Bankrupt Alex Jones, who says some of the dumbest things, and lost his entire fortune, as he should have, for his horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, ridiculously claiming it was a hoax. These so-called “pundits” are LOSERS, and they always will be!” Trump said.

Jones, InfoWars founder and the nation’s most-litigated conspiracy theorist, tearfully denounced Trump after his surprise attack on Iran, which was carried out in coordination with Israel on Feb. 28.

Jones responded Thursday, labeling Trump a “supervillain” and suggesting he was possessed by “demonic influences.”

“I have to say I don’t support him,” Jones said. “It’s that simple.”

Trump went on to assert that he could “get them on my side anytime I want to, but when they call, I don’t return their calls because I’m too busy on World and Country Affairs and, after a few times, they go “nasty,” just like Marjorie “Traitor” Brown, but I no longer care about that stuff, I only care about doing right for our Country.”

He continued: “MAGA is about WINNING and STRENGTH in not allowing Iran to have Nuclear Weapons. MAGA is about MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and these people have no idea how to do that, BUT I DO, because THE UNITED STATES IS NOW THE “HOTTEST” COUNTRY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD!”

The four far-right podcasters couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.