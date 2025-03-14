Interviews

What Does an Intimacy Coordinator Do on a Movie With Real Sex?

KISS AND TELL

New film “The Visitor” will shock audiences with its unsimulated sex scenes. We talked with its intimacy coordinator about, well, what that’s like.

Louis Peitzman
Louis Peitzman
Bishop Black in The Visitor.
A/POLITICAL
Louis Peitzman

Louis Peitzman

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
CelebrityAnthony Kiedis Apologized After Sending 17-Year-Old Ione Skye to Abortion Clinic Alone
Liam Archacki
CelebrityTruth Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Star’s On-Screen Penis Revealed
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
ReviewsNetflix’s ‘Adolescence’ Is Unlike Almost Anything Else on TV Right Now
Emma Stefansky
CelebrityDaniel Radcliffe’s Strange Post-Potter Streak Continues With Tracy Morgan Series
Clare Donaldson
Hot Takes‘The White Lotus’ Says What We’re All Thinking About Actors’ Looks
Laura Wheatman Hill