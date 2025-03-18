Hot Takessee-this

‘The Visitor’: The Movie With Actors Having Actual Sex With Each Other

NSFW

“The Visitor” is shocking audiences by tackling just about every taboo there is, including unsimulated sex and incest.

Barry Levitt
Barry Levitt 

Freelance Writer

A scene from The Visitor.
A/POLITICAL
Barry Levitt

Barry Levitt

Freelance Writer

blevitt93

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MusicMoney, Drugs, and Arson: Shocking Tom Petty Secrets Revealed
Jeff Slate
Celebrity‘White Lotus’ Star Wanted to ‘Throw Up’ During Incest Kiss
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Industry NewsNetflix Users Outraged Over How Bad ‘The Electric State’ Is
Clare Donaldson
Hot Takes‘The Visitor’: The Movie With Actors Having Actual Sex With Each Other
Barry Levitt
CelebrityTracy Morgan Vomits Courtside at Knicks Game During Worrying Medical Incident
Yasmeen Hamadeh