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Tim Curry Dished on Acting With Trump Months Before Death

SPILLING TEA

Curry was skeptical of Trump’s motives for his cameo.

Dana Herrnstadt
Dana Herrnstadt  

Editorial Intern, Obsessed

The late actor Tim Curry criticized Trump’s cameo in 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York months before his death.

Trump and his ex-wife Ivana owned The Plaza Hotel, which provided the movie’s setting. Curry played the suspicious concierge Mr. Hector trying to nab 10-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) for staying at the hotel alone.

Donald Trump made a cameo in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."
Donald Trump made a cameo in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York." 20th Century Fox/Everett Collection

Ivana was managing the hotel when the cast moved in during filming, though she and Trump finalized their divorce earlier that year after Trump’s affair with Marla Maples. Curry wasn’t a fan of Ivana’s taste in interior design.

“She knocked on my door and said, ‘Are you happy in your room? Do you like the way it looks?’” Curry said in an interview with The Guardian last fall. “And I loathed it actually.”

FILE PHOTO: British actor Tim Curry poses for photographers as he arrives for the American Theatre Wing's 59th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, June 5, 2005. REUTERS/Chip East/File Photo
Tim Curry appeared opposite Trump in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” Chip East/Reuters

Curry was also skeptical of Trump’s ambitions to put then-girlfriend Maples on screen.

“He was very anxious to find [director] Chris Columbus, the director,” Curry recalled. “He said, ‘I’ve got to get Marla to meet Chris Columbus because she’s a brilliant actress.’ And I thought: ‘Yeah, I’m sure.’”

Donald Trump and MArla Maples arrive at ringside for the start ofthe Evander Holfield and George Formena title fight. April 19, 1991 REUTERS/Gary Hershorn 91176085 ATLANTIC CITY BOXING COUPLE HEAVYWEIGHT SMILING WAIST UP WOMAN; Trump, Donald; Maples, Marla Donald Trump MArla Maples DISCLAIMER: The image is presented in its original, uncropped, and untoned state. Due to the age and historical nature of the image, we recommend verifying all associated metadata, which was transferred from the index stored by the Bettmann Archives, and may be truncated.
Trump and Marla Maples were together during filming. Gary Hershorn/REUTERS

Columbus confirmed that Trump’s brief cameo—he played himself and told Kevin that the hotel lobby was “down the hall and to the left”—was a condition of filming in The Plaza. Trump has since disputed that claim, saying Columbus had been “begging” him to appear in the movie and that he “didn’t want to do it.”

“What’s going through this guy’s mind?” Columbus said of Trump in The San Francisco Chronicle. “He said I was lying. I’m not lying. He said I begged him to be in the movie, but there’s no world I would ever beg a non-actor to be in a movie. But we were desperate to get the Plaza Hotel. But it’s there. It’s become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone.”

Curry died Tuesday at age 80. The iconic actor collected three Tony nominations and spearheaded groundbreaking projects including The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

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Dana Herrnstadt

Dana Herrnstadt

Editorial Intern, Obsessed

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