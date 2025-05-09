Tina Fey has great hair, and she wants everyone who watches Netflix’s The Four Seasons to understand that.

The series is a remake of the 1981 film of the same name and follows three couples—Kate (Fey) and Jack (Will Forte); Nick (Steve Carell) and Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver); and Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani)—who vacation together each season. But when one marriage unravels, old tensions and new conflicts threaten to upend the group’s fragile dynamic.

In a recent appearance on Good Hang, hosted by her longtime friend Amy Poehler, Fey revealed that she became especially focused on showing off her hair when she recreated a famous moment from the original movie.

“There is a scene in the old movie where Carol Burnett’s [character] is very angrily brushing her short hair… and I put just a little bit of that in the [new] show,” Fey explained. “I kept saying to Colman Domingo, who was directing that episode: ‘Oh man, tell you what. A lot of these movie stars can act better than me, but they can’t brush their hair on camera, because they are all wearing f---ing wigs.”

Fey’s attention to detail paid off. After the premiere, social media lit up with praise for what many viewers called the highlight of Four Seasons: Fey’s flawless hair. Some fans even dubbed it “perfection.”

tina fey’s hair should win an emmy for its work in the four seasons — Tom Smyth (@Tom_Smyth_) May 4, 2025

If I ever meet Tina Fey I have got to tell her how beautiful her hair was throughout the middle seasons of 30 rock — 𓂸 (@unclehunky) May 1, 2025

i’m so proud tina fey knows she has the best head of hair in all of hollywood — c ☆ (@tintafey) March 18, 2025

One fan even described Fey’s hair as “Kate Middleton levels of perfection.” That’s right, Fey’s hair is so good; it’s on par with the royals.

tina fey’s hair is so perfect just like the rest of her pic.twitter.com/J4mGUGhyFQ — haena (@_yusunshine) July 10, 2024

tina fey long hair era changing my life in ways never seen before — maggie (@feygenius) April 24, 2025

Given that the Hollywood titan used to star in Garnier Fructise shampoo and conditioner commercials, it feels like people should have already been aware that she has, as Poehler said on the podcast, “the best hair in the industry.”

However, the hair discourse seems to have missed the internet then. But now, Fey can take comfort in knowing that the brushing scene achieved exactly what she had hoped: People noticed her hair, and they thought her hair was great.