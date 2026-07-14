Tom Brady‘s Rumored Lover Addresses MAGA Allegations

Popular influencer Alix Earle, who boasts over 14 million followers, was cornered on her political views in a new interview with Time.

Earle, 25, who has been romantically linked to retired NFL star Tom Brady since January, was rumored to be a supporter of Donald Trump and MAGA after she allegedly posted her support for the president on social media in 2020.

Brady, 48, also found himself in hot water in 2020, after calling Trump a “pal” and claiming he “never saw race.”

BRrady, 48, has been romantically linked to Earle, 25, since January. Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Team Brady

The influencer was asked about her alleged support for Trump on Tuesday. “I have addressed it, and I just don’t think anyone listens,” she said, with the outlet reporting she replied with a “tight smile.”

She added, “My senior year of college, I was like, ‘I am not a Trump supporter.’ I don’t personally support him.” She went on to say that she avoids engaging with followers who criticize her on the topic for a specific reason.

“I get a lot of questions about that online still. I just tend to not address it every single time because then I feel like I am creating a massive storm,” she explained. Her explanation comes after Brady reportedly turned down an invitation to Trump’s birthday cage fight on the White House lawn last month.

Cooper dropped Earle's podcast from her production company earlier this year. Gotham/Gotham/GC Images

The TikTok star is also known for her feud with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper, which culminated in Cooper dropping Earle’s podcast, Hot Mess, from her Unwell banner last year.