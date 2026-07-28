Tom Cruise Dealt Heartbreaking Blow by Daughter Suri

Suri Cruise has officially severed ties with her estranged dad, according to Page Six.

The 20-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes legally dropped Cruise and changed her last name to Noelle. Public records show Suri registered to vote in Pennsylvania, where she currently attends Carnegie Mellon University studying fashion, in October 2024 during her freshman year.

She registered in Allegheny County using the name Suri Noelle, indicating that it is her legal name, and Pennsylvania courts confirmed to Page Six that residents must register to vote using their legal name.

Cruise, Holmes, and Suri as a kid in 2008. Chris Carlson / AP Photo

The publication also confirmed that Suri did not file a name change request in Allegheny County, suggesting she may have done so in New York before leaving for college. Prior to moving to Pennsylvania, Suri lived with Holmes, 47, in New York, where name change requests are either automatically sealed or sealed upon request.

It’s unclear exactly when Suri Noelle became her legal name, but she’s been using it publicly for years.

Though the rising thespian hasn’t had a relationship with Tom, 64, for most of her life, she first made headlines for not using his surname in the ceremony pamphlet of her graduation from LaGuardia High School in June 2024.

At the time, a source told Page Six that Suri was “showing praise for her mother” by using Noelle, Holmes’ middle name, in such a significant way. The source also explained that the then-teen wanted to “avoid the paparazzi,” establish her “own identity” and “start fresh at college.”

The estrangement between father and daughter has been a subject of interest for years. In a 2013 deposition tied to a defamation lawsuit he filed against a tabloid publisher, Cruise pushed back on suggestions he’d cut Suri out of his life, saying, “The assertion that I ‘abandoned’ Suri after my divorce is patently false. I have in no way cut Suri out of my life, whether physically, emotionally, financially or otherwise.”

He said at the time that he and Suri, then 6, “spoke on the phone nearly every day.” Cruise skipped Suri’s 2024 high school graduation entirely, instead attending a Taylor Swift concert in London while filming a Mission: Impossible sequel.

Katie and Suri are often seen out and about together. Robert Kamau/GC Images

Cruise, who split from Holmes in 2012 after roughly six years of marriage, is also the father of Bella, 31, and Connor, 29, whom he adopted during his marriage to Nicole Kidman.

He was photographed publicly with Bella and Connor last year, reportedly for the first time in 15 years. Suri, meanwhile, has remained close with her mother, with the pair frequently spotted around New York City together in coordinating outfits before Suri’s move to Pittsburgh for school.

Reps for Tom Cruise have been contacted for comment.