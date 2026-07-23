A-List Hollywood Couple’s Daughter to Make Shakespeare Debut

Nicole Kidman was photographed alongside private equity CEO and investor Michael Reinstein. Paparazzi caught the two in an exchange outside of Kidman’s hotel room in Portofino, Italy. The Big Little Lies star, 59, finalized her divorce from country star Keith Urban, 58, with whom she shares two daughters, Sunday, 18, and Faith, 15. “I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be,” the two-time Emmy Award winner told Variety. An insider shared with Page Six, “She is not dating anyone... She is focused on her kids.” The 59-year-old was seen smiling in photos obtained by the outlet with the founder of the 2013 global investment firm, Regent, and wearing a silk top and skirt set. The two are seen standing face to face in a doorway and also on a staircase outside of the hotel. Neither has commented publicly on the photos.
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- 1Nicole Kidman Seen With Big-Time Investor Following DivorceSPARKS FLYThe Emmy-winning actress is single following her split from Keith Urban.
- 2A-List Hollywood Couple’s Daughter to Make Shakespeare DebutNEXT IN LINEThe 20-year-old daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes is set to make a name for herself.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 3Chadwick Boseman’s Brothers Are Suing His WidowFAMILY FEUDThe actor’s siblings say they took action on behalf of their parents.
- 4Tennis Icon Reveals She’s Broke After $60M ‘Betrayal’BREAK POINTThe athlete says her ex-husband wasn’t who she thought he was.
Shop with ScoutedBeauty Editors Love Martha Stewart's Line-Smoothing SerumGOOD GLOWStewart’s biotech-backed beauty brand is already garnering a cult following.
- 5Millions of Eggs Recalled Over New Diarrhea Illness FearsBAD EGGThe recall affects approximately 1.6 million white-shell and brown cage-free eggs.
- 6‘The Morning Show’ Announces Its Ending After Five SeasonsMOURNING THE SHOWThe Emmy-winning show stars A-listers Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.
- 7'Odyssey' Studio Accused of Not Paying Viking Ship DamageSHIP HAPPENSThe nonprofit behind a replica longship says it’s still waiting to be reimbursed after lending the vessel to Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster.
- 8Kids’ Fruit Pouches Recalled Over Contamination RiskIMPURE PURÉEA defect in the packaging could leave a strand of soft plastic inside the fruit purée.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperBACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIALWhether you’re looking for back-to-school essentials or just trying to level up your note-taking at the office, Remarkable’s Paper Pure is the ultimate upgrade.
- 9Soccer President to File Complaint After Trump InterventionOFFSIDE, DONALD“When you bend a rule like this, you’re on a slippery slope that will put the whole game at risk.”
- 10Plane Comes Seconds From Disaster Over Royal CastleCLOSE CALLThere seems to be a new threat in the sky for pilots to look out for.
A-List Hollywood Couple’s Daughter to Make Shakespeare Debut
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter, Suri Noelle, is set to star in “Midsommar!,” a modern, 90-minute adaptation of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Following its Pittsburgh run, the production will travel to Scotland for its U.K. premiere at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it will run from Aug. 7 through Aug. 31. The 20-year-old has completed her sophomore year at Carnegie Mellon University, and Page Six reported that she is studying theater. In 2024, Suri dropped “Cruise” from her public name and began using Suri Noelle, adopting her mother Katie Holmes’ middle name. Tom Cruise, 64, and Katie Holmes, 47, began dating in 2005 after meeting in Los Angeles. Holmes announced her pregnancy later that year, and they welcomed Suri on April 18, 2006. The couple married in Italy in November 2006 before Holmes filed for divorce in 2012. Cruise has reportedly been estranged from Suri since the divorce. While neither Cruise nor Suri has publicly discussed their relationship, reports over the years have frequently cited Cruise’s involvement with the Church of Scientology as a factor in the family’s separation.
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).
Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.
Chadwick Boseman’s brothers say their legal fight with the late actor’s widow is about bringing “clarity” to the handling of his estate. Kevin and Derrick Boseman, who filed a petition in Los Angeles on July 17 seeking to remove Taylor Simone Ledward as administrator, released a statement Thursday saying they took the action on behalf of their parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman. The brothers allege Ledward has failed to properly distribute assets nearly four years after a court ordered the estate’s final distribution, leaving matters involving Boseman’s intellectual property and legacy unresolved. They also claim royalties, residuals, image rights, real estate, and other assets have yet to be fully accounted for. “Our hope is that this process brings clarity, honors the Court’s orders, and ensures the responsible stewardship of Chadwick’s legacy,” the family said in a statement. Chadwick Boseman died in 2020 at age 43 after a private battle with colon cancer.
Former world No. 1 tennis player Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, 54, who reportedly earned $60 million throughout her successful career, blames her ex-husband for leaving her penniless. “I focused on playing tennis and never handled my own financial affairs because I didn’t know how. I trusted my husband… And the [£31m] vanished. I was left to shoulder the entire burden,” the tennis champ said on a Spanish TV show. Sanchez Vicario was married to entrepreneur Josep Santacana from 2008 to 2019, and had two children together. “I fell blindly in love, and he really isn’t the person I thought he was,” she continued. The couple was found guilty of fraud in 2024 for hiding assets and evading paying debts to the Bank of Luxembourg. Sanchez Vicario was initially ordered a two-year prison sentence, but the tennis star, a first-time offender who promised to pay back her $11 million debt, avoided prison. Santacana was sentenced to three years behind bars. During the trial, Sanchez Vicario said, despite her high-earning career, she had no money to support her children. The Spanish phenom won three French Open singles titles, the U.S. Open in 1994 and reached multiple Australian Open and Wimbledon finals.
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If there’s one person whose skincare routine deserves our attention, it’s probably Martha Stewart. The lifestyle mogul has spent decades teaching us how to set a table, decorate a home, and roast the perfect chicken. And, considering her famously radiant complexion at 84, she may have accidentally become one of beauty’s most convincing ambassadors too. After five years of development alongside board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, Stewart launched Elm Biosciences in late 2025. Nearly a year later, the biotech-driven brand’s hero product (the A3O Elemental Serum) has already established itself as a favorite among beauty editors and skincare devotees alike.
The $135 serum is powered by the brand’s patent-pending A3O Complex, an antioxidant designed to target UV damage, discoloration, dehydration, and irritation. It’s formulated as a gentler, more stable alternative to traditional vitamin C, making it a game-changer for sensitive skin. The formula is also infused with line-smoothing hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration, squalane to support the skin barrier, vitamin E to soothe, and blue tansy to help lift redness and discoloration.
According to editors and reviewers, the texture is just as impressive as the ingredient list. The lightweight serum sinks in almost instantly without leaving behind a sticky finish, making it easy to layer under sunscreen and makeup (a rarity for vitamin C serums).
There’s no shortage of celebrity-backed beauty brands on the market these days, but Stewart’s Elm Biosciences feels substance-over-star-power. Rather than relying on her name alone, the brand has built its debut around an innovative formula that delivers real skincare benefits. At $135, it’s certainly a splurge, but if looking even a little more like Martha Stewart is the goal, this serum might be money well spent.
Read our full review of Elm Biosciences here.
Nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs sold across six states are being recalled after officials warned they may be contaminated with salmonella. Midwest Poultry Services announced Wednesday that it is recalling white-shell and brown cage-free eggs produced on its Texas farms because of the potential presence of Salmonella Enteritidis. The affected eggs were distributed to retail and food service customers in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, New Mexico and Mississippi. They were sold at Kroger, Brookshire Grocery and other smaller retailers. Midwest Poultry Services has stopped distributing eggs produced on its Texas farms while the issue is investigated. Salmonella can be found on the outside or inside of eggs and may cause fever, stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting within 12 to 72 hours after consumption. The recalled cartons have best-by or sell-by dates ranging from July 20 through Aug. 17 and can be identified by code numbers P-1950 or 0840962. No illnesses have been linked to the recalled eggs, the FDA said
Apple TV will say goodbye to The Morning Show after five seasons. “For five seasons, these messy, resilient journalists have chased their dreams,” executive producer Charlotte Stoudt said in Thursday’s announcement. “We feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tell stories that reflect what’s happening in the world around us with a twist of dark humor.” The series, which stars Reese Witherspoon, 50, and Jennifer Aniston, 57, is one of AppleTV’s first originals to be produced. It recieved a two-season, straight-to-series order in 2017. In the show, Aniston, who plays head anchor Alex Leavy, and Witherspoon, who stars as up-and-coming journalist Bradley Jackson, navigate the cutthroat culture and behind-the-scenes world of a morning news television program. The show’s fifth season is currently in production, featuring other A-listers, including Lizzy Caplan and Reneé Rapp. It is not confirmed when the fifth season will be released, though there is speculation that it will air in September 2027, since the show’s last three seasons have aired every other September since 2021.
A Swedish nonprofit behind one of the replica ships featured in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey says the film’s studio has yet to pay for damage allegedly caused during production. Vikingaleden, which operates a Viking museum and village in western Sweden, loaned its longship Glad av Gillberga to the blockbuster for six months after being told Universal would cover the cost of any repairs, according to The Guardian. The association claims the vessel was returned with damage to its stern, mast, and woodwork, prompting volunteers to carry out repairs before sending the studio a roughly $6,000 bill for materials. They say they did not charge for the labor. “Of course Universal can afford this $6,000. We feel forgotten,” association chairman Peter Olausson told The Guardian. The dispute comes as The Odyssey continues its strong theatrical run after earning $264 million worldwide during its opening weekend.
Universal Studios has recently shared with The Daily Beast: “Our records show that all invoices relating to the Glad av Gillberga were paid in full, including repairs. The Studio and the production have contacted the Association to clear up any misunderstanding.”
Parents are being urged to check their pantries after a nationwide recall of select Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry fruit purée pouches over concerns they could contain plastic. PT Organics voluntarily recalled its 4-ounce pouches after discovering an internal packaging defect could cause a strand of the pouch’s inner material to detach and mix with the fruit purée. The company said the issue is limited to the packaging and does not involve the purée itself. No injuries have been reported, and no other Pumpkin Tree products or flavors are included in the recall. The company said customers should not consume the recalled pouches or feed them to children. “Consumers or caregivers who have recalled product in their possession should dispose of it or return the product to the place of purchase,” the company said. “It should not be eaten or fed to another person.” PT Organics described the recall as the first incident of its kind in the company’s 20 years of business. The affected pouches were sold exclusively at Target, Kroger, and Meijer stores nationwide between March 6 and July 13. Consumers can identify recalled products by checking for barcode 8 15367 01078 0, lane number 4, with best-before dates of Jan. 19, Jan. 20, March 17, March 18, May 14, or May 15, 2027.
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Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
The World Cup has ended but the president of the Norwegian Football Federation has not forgotten about the controversial move to overturn the suspension of U.S. player Folarin Balogun. Lise Klaveness is asking her board to pursue a formal ethics complaint with FIFA over the ban reversal “error”. “When you bend a rule like this, you’re on a slippery slope that will put the whole game at risk,” Klaveness told The Times of London. “It is a worry for the game when you compromise fundamental rules of the game.” Balogun, the U.S. men’s striker, was given a red card during the round 32 game against Bosnia-Herzegovina for stepping on a player’s ankle. After President Donald Trump contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the organization overturned its decision to suspend Balogun for the USMNT’s game against Belgium. Klaveness also expressed concern over the recent revelation that the Balogun decision was made solely by the chairman of FIFA’s disciplinary committee, Mohammad al-Kamali, of the United Arab Emirates, without input from any of the other 17 committee members.
A British Airways jet had an alarming near-miss with a drone just 1,300 feet above Windsor Castle. The A320 aircraft, carrying 180 passengers, was making its descent from Florence to Heathrow when a co-pilot identified what he described as a “small blue drone,” according to a new report from the Airprox Board Thursday. The device in the sky was later confirmed to be a drone by the Airprox Board. Air traffic control acted quickly, immediately notifying nearby flights of the illegally operated device in the sky. Considering the area’s strict no-fly zone, the speed at which the aircraft was traveling, and the proximity at which the drone approached the plane, the Airprox Board identified the May 9 encounter as a Category A incident, its most severe rating. The person operating the drone has not been identified, but may face a sentence of up to five years’ prison time for interfering with and endangering an aircraft. There were no reported casualties or damages to the vehicle following the incident.