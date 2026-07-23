Apple TV will say goodbye to The Morning Show after five seasons. “For five seasons, these messy, resilient journalists have chased their dreams,” executive producer Charlotte Stoudt said in Thursday’s announcement. “We feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to tell stories that reflect what’s happening in the world around us with a twist of dark humor.” The series, which stars Reese Witherspoon, 50, and Jennifer Aniston, 57, is one of AppleTV’s first originals to be produced. It recieved a two-season, straight-to-series order in 2017. In the show, Aniston, who plays head anchor Alex Leavy, and Witherspoon, who stars as up-and-coming journalist Bradley Jackson, navigate the cutthroat culture and behind-the-scenes world of a morning news television program. The show’s fifth season is currently in production, featuring other A-listers, including Lizzy Caplan and Reneé Rapp. It is not confirmed when the fifth season will be released, though there is speculation that it will air in September 2027, since the show’s last three seasons have aired every other September since 2021.