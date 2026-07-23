Plane Comes Seconds From Disaster Over Royal Castle
A British Airways jet had an alarming near-miss with a drone just 1,300 feet above Windsor Castle. The A320 aircraft, carrying 180 passengers, was making its descent from Florence to Heathrow when a co-pilot identified what he described as a “small blue drone,” according to a new report from the Airprox Board Thursday. The device in the sky was later confirmed to be a drone by the Airprox Board. Air traffic control acted quickly, immediately notifying nearby flights of the illegally operated device in the sky. Considering the area’s strict no-fly zone, the speed at which the aircraft was traveling, and the proximity at which the drone approached the plane, the Airprox Board identified the May 9 encounter as a Category A incident, its most severe rating. The person operating the drone has not been identified, but may face a sentence of up to five years’ prison time for interfering with and endangering an aircraft. There were no reported casualties or damages to the vehicle following the incident.