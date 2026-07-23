Millions of Eggs Recalled Over New Diarrhea Illness Fears

Parents are being urged to check their pantries after a nationwide recall of select Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry fruit purée pouches over concerns they could contain plastic. PT Organics voluntarily recalled its 4-ounce pouches after discovering an internal packaging defect could cause a strand of the pouch’s inner material to detach and mix with the fruit purée. The company said the issue is limited to the packaging and does not involve the purée itself. No injuries have been reported, and no other Pumpkin Tree products or flavors are included in the recall. The company said customers should not consume the recalled pouches or feed them to children. “Consumers or caregivers who have recalled product in their possession should dispose of it or return the product to the place of purchase,” the company said. “It should not be eaten or fed to another person.” PT Organics described the recall as the first incident of its kind in the company’s 20 years of business. The affected pouches were sold exclusively at Target, Kroger, and Meijer stores nationwide between March 6 and July 13. Consumers can identify recalled products by checking for barcode 8 15367 01078 0, lane number 4, with best-before dates of Jan. 19, Jan. 20, March 17, March 18, May 14, or May 15, 2027.
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- 1Kids’ Fruit Pouches Recalled Over Contamination RiskIMPURE PURÉEA defect in the packaging could leave a strand of soft plastic inside the fruit purée.
- 2Tennis Icon Reveals She’s Broke After $60M ‘Betrayal’BREAK POINTThe athlete says her ex-husband wasn’t who she thought he was.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 3Millions of Eggs Recalled Over New Diarrhea Illness FearsBAD EGGThe recall affects approximately 1.6 million white-shell and brown cage-free eggs.
- 4Soccer President to File Complaint After Trump InterventionOFFSIDE, DONALD“When you bend a rule like this, you’re on a slippery slope that will put the whole game at risk.”
Shop with ScoutedBeauty Editors Love Martha Stewart's Line-Smoothing SerumGOOD GLOWStewart’s biotech-backed beauty brand is already garnering a cult following.
- 5Plane Comes Seconds From Disaster Over Royal CastleCLOSE CALLThere seems to be a new threat in the sky for pilots to look out for.
- 6New Details Emerge About Death of Iconic Musician’s SonINSIDE THE SCENEA medical examiner’s report sheds light on the actor and model’s accidental overdose death.
- 7New Details About First Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note RevealedALARMINGThe mother of the iconic ‘Today’ show host has been missing for nearly six months.
- 8Pastor Sues ChatGPT After Medical Advice Nearly Killed HimDR. GPTThe lawsuit claims the chatbot discouraged him from seeking medical care before he was hospitalized with a pulmonary embolism.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperBACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIALWhether you’re looking for back-to-school essentials or just trying to level up your note-taking at the office, Remarkable’s Paper Pure is the ultimate upgrade.
- 9Grammy-Nominated Star, 44, Reveals Devastating Diagnosis‘AMEN’She said she has been undergoing treatment.
- 10Horror Moment Helicopter Crash Lands on Top of TouristsHELICOPTER HAVOCThe tourists suffered serious head injuries.
Former world No. 1 tennis player Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, 54, who reportedly earned $60 million throughout her successful career, blames her ex-husband for leaving her penniless. “I focused on playing tennis and never handled my own financial affairs because I didn’t know how. I trusted my husband… And the [£31m] vanished. I was left to shoulder the entire burden,” the tennis champ said on a Spanish TV show. Sanchez Vicario was married to entrepreneur Josep Santacana from 2008 to 2019, and had two children together. “I fell blindly in love, and he really isn’t the person I thought he was,” she continued. The couple was found guilty of fraud in 2024 for hiding assets and evading paying debts to the Bank of Luxembourg. Sanchez Vicario was initially ordered a two-year prison sentence, but the tennis star, a first-time offender who promised to pay back her $11 million debt, avoided prison. Santacana was sentenced to three years behind bars. During the trial, Sanchez Vicario said, despite her high-earning career, she had no money to support her children. The Spanish phenom won three French Open singles titles, the U.S. Open in 1994 and reached multiple Australian Open and Wimbledon finals.
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).
Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.
Millions of Eggs Recalled Over New Diarrhea Illness Fears
Nearly 1.6 million dozen eggs sold across six states are being recalled after officials warned they may be contaminated with salmonella. Midwest Poultry Services announced Wednesday that it is recalling white-shell and brown cage-free eggs produced on its Texas farms because of the potential presence of Salmonella Enteritidis. The affected eggs were distributed to retail and food service customers in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, New Mexico and Mississippi. They were sold at Kroger, Brookshire Grocery and other smaller retailers. Midwest Poultry Services has stopped distributing eggs produced on its Texas farms while the issue is investigated. Salmonella can be found on the outside or inside of eggs and may cause fever, stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting within 12 to 72 hours after consumption. The recalled cartons have best-by or sell-by dates ranging from July 20 through Aug. 17 and can be identified by code numbers P-1950 or 0840962. No illnesses have been linked to the recalled eggs, the FDA said
The World Cup has ended but the president of the Norwegian Football Federation has not forgotten about the controversial move to overturn the suspension of U.S. player Folarin Balogun. Lise Klaveness is asking her board to pursue a formal ethics complaint with FIFA over the ban reversal “error”. “When you bend a rule like this, you’re on a slippery slope that will put the whole game at risk,” Klaveness told The Times of London. “It is a worry for the game when you compromise fundamental rules of the game.” Balogun, the U.S. men’s striker, was given a red card during the round 32 game against Bosnia-Herzegovina for stepping on a player’s ankle. After President Donald Trump contacted FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the organization overturned its decision to suspend Balogun for the USMNT’s game against Belgium. Klaveness also expressed concern over the recent revelation that the Balogun decision was made solely by the chairman of FIFA’s disciplinary committee, Mohammad al-Kamali, of the United Arab Emirates, without input from any of the other 17 committee members.
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If there’s one person whose skincare routine deserves our attention, it’s probably Martha Stewart. The lifestyle mogul has spent decades teaching us how to set a table, decorate a home, and roast the perfect chicken. And, considering her famously radiant complexion at 84, she may have accidentally become one of beauty’s most convincing ambassadors too. After five years of development alongside board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, Stewart launched Elm Biosciences in late 2025. Nearly a year later, the biotech-driven brand’s hero product (the A3O Elemental Serum) has already established itself as a favorite among beauty editors and skincare devotees alike.
The $135 serum is powered by the brand’s patent-pending A3O Complex, an antioxidant designed to target UV damage, discoloration, dehydration, and irritation. It’s formulated as a gentler, more stable alternative to traditional vitamin C, making it a game-changer for sensitive skin. The formula is also infused with line-smoothing hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration, squalane to support the skin barrier, vitamin E to soothe, and blue tansy to help lift redness and discoloration.
According to editors and reviewers, the texture is just as impressive as the ingredient list. The lightweight serum sinks in almost instantly without leaving behind a sticky finish, making it easy to layer under sunscreen and makeup (a rarity for vitamin C serums).
There’s no shortage of celebrity-backed beauty brands on the market these days, but Stewart’s Elm Biosciences feels substance-over-star-power. Rather than relying on her name alone, the brand has built its debut around an innovative formula that delivers real skincare benefits. At $135, it’s certainly a splurge, but if looking even a little more like Martha Stewart is the goal, this serum might be money well spent.
Read our full review of Elm Biosciences here.
A British Airways jet had an alarming near-miss with a drone just 1,300 feet above Windsor Castle. The A320 aircraft, carrying 180 passengers, was making its descent from Florence to Heathrow when a co-pilot identified what he described as a “small blue drone,” according to a new report from the Airprox Board Thursday. The device in the sky was later confirmed to be a drone by the Airprox Board. Air traffic control acted quickly, immediately notifying nearby flights of the illegally operated device in the sky. Considering the area’s strict no-fly zone, the speed at which the aircraft was traveling, and the proximity at which the drone approached the plane, the Airprox Board identified the May 9 encounter as a Category A incident, its most severe rating. The person operating the drone has not been identified, but may face a sentence of up to five years’ prison time for interfering with and endangering an aircraft. There were no reported casualties or damages to the vehicle following the incident.
An official report has revealed new details about the death of Jackson Browne’s son, Ethan Browne, including what first responders encountered inside his apartment. According to the medical examiner’s report, obtained by Us Weekly, paramedics arrived at Ethan’s Culver City home on Nov. 25, 2025, after his roommate found him unresponsive in his bedroom around 8:24 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Responders found Ethan, 52, holding a straw and lighter, while narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and prescription medications were scattered throughout the room. The report states that investigators found “a glass pipe with crystalline substance and brown residue along with a burnt piece of aluminum foil” on a nearby nightstand. Vaping devices, nitrous oxide cartridges and multiple prescription medications were also recovered. His roommate told investigators Ethan “seemed off” and was “possibly under the influence of drugs” around 8 p.m. the previous evening. Ethan was last known to be alive around 10:30 p.m. when he went to bed. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed in January that Ethan died from the effects of fentanyl, methamphetamine and lidocaine. His death was ruled an accident. Jackson Browne, the singer-songwriter best known for the hit Somebody’s Baby, announced his son’s death the following day, asking for “privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time.” Ethan was an actor and model best known for appearing in Hackers, Birds of Prey and Raising Helen.
The contents of the first Nancy Guthrie ransom note have been revealed. Journalist Briana Whitney read the note in a Wednesday episode of the podcast, Crime Junkie. “Hello, Savannah. We have your mother, Nancy,” Whitney read. The popular true crime podcast, which topped over 500 million all-time streams in 2025, released an episode on Wednesday where Whitney and the podcast’s host, Ashley Flowers, gave “the rundown of everything [they] know” about the ongoing missing person case of the 84-year-old. “She will be held for ransom, and once payment is received, she will be released unharmed,” the note continued about the mother of Savannah Guthrie, 54, host of the Today show. “If the payment is not received by the last deadline on Monday the 9th at 5 p.m., she will be killed. Your mother is aware of this, and her life is in your hands... You will not be able to contact me from here on out... Do not play games. Law enforcement will not be able to help you.” The alleged kidnapper also included in the note details about Nancy’s home. Representatives from law enforcement and the FBI have spoken out to question the legitimacy of the note and others that have followed. Nancy has been missing since February 1.
A Florida man has sued ChatGPT, claiming the AI bot gave him dangerous medical advice that discouraged him from seeking treatment for weeks, almost killing him. Former pastor Scott Winters, 55, filed the lawsuit alongside tech nonprofit Tech Justice Law, accusing OpenAI, CEO Sam Altman, and ChatGPT of negligence and the unauthorized practice of medicine. The complaint alleges the chatbot repeatedly dismissed his worsening symptoms instead of urging him to seek medical care. According to the lawsuit, Winters turned to ChatGPT in 2024 after experiencing persistent dizziness. The chatbot allegedly encouraged him to rest in a recliner, telling him his “careful recliner-based micro-recovery” was helping and urging him to ignore concerns from friends and family who wanted him to go to the hospital. It also reportedly mixed its medical responses with spiritual guidance, telling Winters that “God did not design your body to endlessly fail.” The suit says Winters later reported groin pain to the chatbot on July 13, 2025, but it allegedly dismissed the symptom as another minor issue. Shortly afterward, he was admitted to the intensive care unit with a life-threatening pulmonary embolism. Doctors allegedly told him weeks of prolonged sitting likely contributed to the blood clots and that his earlier headaches were likely small embolisms. OpenAI denied responsibility, telling People that “ChatGPT is not a doctor and should never be used as a substitute for medical care, diagnosis, or treatment.” Winters says he lost his ministry, career, and home and is seeking damages and stronger safety protections for AI medical advice.
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Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Grammy-nominated singer Nivea has leukemia. The 44-year-old R&B artist was speaking on an episode of Cadillac Chronicles on Tuesday, when she revealed she has been undergoing treatment. “Well, first of all, I was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year, and I’m so grateful to God,” she said. “I’ve been going through treatment, and everything is going great so far. And I expect it to continue. Amen, amen, amen.” The “Laundromat” singer added, “It’s so cliché to say you don’t know the time nor the hour, but it’s true, and it just helped me put a lot of things in perspective, and I live in gratitude, like, religiously, and I’m just grateful for everything.” In the YouTube series Cadillac Chronicles, artists are driven around as they perform their hits and talk about life with host Brian Freeman. Nivea didn’t reveal any more details about her diagnosis but told Freeman, “I’m doing things I wanna do. I’m definitely back into my music, and I’m going to school for audio engineering. I’ve always wanted to learn how to engineer, and mixing engineering in particular.”
Terrified tourists were sent scrambling after a sightseeing helicopter spun out of control and crash-landed directly on top of two people at a scenic lake in China. Dramatic video shows the yellow gyroplane flying in formation before smoke pours from the aircraft and it suddenly loses altitude. As the pilot struggles to regain control, the helicopter begins spinning before slamming into the ground. Two tourists were struck by the aircraft as they tried to flee, suffering serious head injuries. Both remained conscious and were taken to hospital, where officials said their “vital signs are currently stable.” The pilot and passengers escaped unharmed and rushed to help the injured. The crash happened Tuesday at the Chaka Sky No. 1 Scenic Area in Qinghai Province. Early indications suggest turbulence from another gyroplane may have caused the pilot to lose control. Authorities have seized the aircraft and launched an investigation.