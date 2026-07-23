‘Odyssey’ Studio Accused of Stiffing Viking Ship Owners Over Damage

A Swedish nonprofit behind one of the replica ships featured in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey says the film’s studio has yet to pay for damage allegedly caused during production. Vikingaleden, which operates a Viking museum and village in western Sweden, loaned its longship Glad av Gillberga to the blockbuster for six months after being told Universal would cover the cost of any repairs, according to The Guardian. The association claims the vessel was returned with damage to its stern, mast, and woodwork, prompting volunteers to carry out repairs before sending the studio a roughly $6,000 bill for materials. They say they did not charge for the labor. “Of course Universal can afford this $6,000. We feel forgotten,” association chairman Peter Olausson told The Guardian. The dispute comes as The Odyssey continues its strong theatrical run after earning $264 million worldwide during its opening weekend. Universal has been contacted for comment.