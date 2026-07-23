Kids’ Fruit Pouches Recalled Nationwide Over Contamination Risk
Parents are being urged to check their pantries after a nationwide recall of select Pumpkin Tree Peter Rabbit Organics Banana & Strawberry fruit purée pouches over concerns they could contain plastic. PT Organics voluntarily recalled its 4-ounce pouches after discovering an internal packaging defect could cause a strand of the pouch’s inner material to detach and mix with the fruit purée. The company said the issue is limited to the packaging and does not involve the purée itself. No injuries have been reported, and no other Pumpkin Tree products or flavors are included in the recall. The company said customers should not consume the recalled pouches or feed them to children. “Consumers or caregivers who have recalled product in their possession should dispose of it or return the product to the place of purchase,” the company said. “It should not be eaten or fed to another person.” PT Organics described the recall as the first incident of its kind in the company’s 20 years of business. The affected pouches were sold exclusively at Target, Kroger, and Meijer stores nationwide between March 6 and July 13. Consumers can identify recalled products by checking for barcode 8 15367 01078 0, lane number 4, with best-before dates of Jan. 19, Jan. 20, March 17, March 18, May 14, or May 15, 2027.