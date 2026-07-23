A Florida man has sued ChatGPT, claiming the AI bot gave him dangerous medical advice that discouraged him from seeking treatment for weeks, almost killing him. Former pastor Scott Winters, 55, filed the lawsuit alongside tech nonprofit Tech Justice Law, accusing OpenAI, CEO Sam Altman, and ChatGPT of negligence and the unauthorized practice of medicine. The complaint alleges the chatbot repeatedly dismissed his worsening symptoms instead of urging him to seek medical care. According to the lawsuit, Winters turned to ChatGPT in 2024 after experiencing persistent dizziness. The chatbot allegedly encouraged him to rest in a recliner, telling him his “careful recliner-based micro-recovery” was helping and urging him to ignore concerns from friends and family who wanted him to go to the hospital. It also reportedly mixed its medical responses with spiritual guidance, telling Winters that “God did not design your body to endlessly fail.” The suit says Winters later reported groin pain to the chatbot on July 13, 2025, but it allegedly dismissed the symptom as another minor issue. Shortly afterward, he was admitted to the intensive care unit with a life-threatening pulmonary embolism. Doctors allegedly told him weeks of prolonged sitting likely contributed to the blood clots and that his earlier headaches were likely small embolisms. OpenAI denied responsibility, telling People that “ChatGPT is not a doctor and should never be used as a substitute for medical care, diagnosis, or treatment.” Winters says he lost his ministry, career, and home and is seeking damages and stronger safety protections for AI medical advice.
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- 1Pastor Sues ChatGPT After Medical Advice Nearly Killed HimDR. GPTThe lawsuit claims the chatbot discouraged him from seeking medical care before he was hospitalized with a pulmonary embolism.
- 2Tennis Icon Reveals She’s Broke After $60M ‘Betrayal’BREAK POINTThe athlete says her ex-husband wasn’t who she thought he was.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 3Horror Moment Helicopter Crash Lands on Top of TouristsHELICOPTER HAVOCThe tourists suffered serious head injuries.
- 4Grammy-Nominated Star, 44, Reveals Devastating Diagnosis‘AMEN’She said she has been undergoing treatment.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperBACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIALWhether you’re looking for back-to-school essentials or just trying to level up your note-taking at the office, Remarkable’s Paper Pure is the ultimate upgrade.
- 5Singer Explains Why Her Voice Has ChangedNEW VOICE, WHO DIS?There’s been a big change for the Grammy-winning artist.
- 6‘Glee’ Star Announces Birth of Baby No. 2 Weeks Early SURPRISE ARRIVALThe actress hopped on her podcast from the hospital to announce the delivery.
- 7Trump’s Explosion of Sex Offender ICE Agents RevealedBADGE OF DISHONORThe majority of immigration officers who faced charges were accused of sex offenses or crimes against children.
- 8Delta Pilot Given Terrifying Rocket Launcher WarningSKY SCAREAn anonymous caller triggered a brief but alarming security alert.
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- 9Scientists Stunned by Orcas Making Prey ExplodeORCASTRATED CHAOSThe ramming “could have just been for fun,” a scientist said.
- 10Cause of Death Revealed in Child Star’s Tragic AccidentGONE TOO SOONPhotos from the devastating car crash have surfaced following the ‘Godzilla’ star’s death.
Former world No. 1 tennis player Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, 54, who reportedly earned $60 million throughout her successful career, blames her ex-husband for leaving her penniless. “I focused on playing tennis and never handled my own financial affairs because I didn’t know how. I trusted my husband… And the [£31m] vanished. I was left to shoulder the entire burden,” the tennis champ said on a Spanish TV show. Sanchez Vicario was married to entrepreneur Josep Santacana from 2008 to 2019, and had two children together. “I fell blindly in love, and he really isn’t the person I thought he was,” she continued. The couple was found guilty of fraud in 2024 for hiding assets and evading paying debts to the Bank of Luxembourg. Sanchez Vicario was initially ordered a two-year prison sentence, but the tennis star, a first-time offender who promised to pay back her $11 million debt, avoided prison. Santacana was sentenced to three years behind bars. During the trial, Sanchez Vicario said, despite her high-earning career, she had no money to support her children. The Spanish phenom won three French Open singles titles, the U.S. Open in 1994 and reached multiple Australian Open and Wimbledon finals.
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
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Horror Moment Helicopter Crash Lands on Top of Tourists
Terrified tourists were sent scrambling after a sightseeing helicopter spun out of control and crash-landed directly on top of two people at a scenic lake in China. Dramatic video shows the yellow gyroplane flying in formation before smoke pours from the aircraft and it suddenly loses altitude. As the pilot struggles to regain control, the helicopter begins spinning before slamming into the ground. Two tourists were struck by the aircraft as they tried to flee, suffering serious head injuries. Both remained conscious and were taken to hospital, where officials said their “vital signs are currently stable.” The pilot and passengers escaped unharmed and rushed to help the injured. The crash happened Tuesday at the Chaka Sky No. 1 Scenic Area in Qinghai Province. Early indications suggest turbulence from another gyroplane may have caused the pilot to lose control. Authorities have seized the aircraft and launched an investigation.
Grammy-nominated singer Nivea has leukemia. The 44-year-old R&B artist was speaking on an episode of Cadillac Chronicles on Tuesday, when she revealed she has been undergoing treatment. “Well, first of all, I was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year, and I’m so grateful to God,” she said. “I’ve been going through treatment, and everything is going great so far. And I expect it to continue. Amen, amen, amen.” The “Laundromat” singer added, “It’s so cliché to say you don’t know the time nor the hour, but it’s true, and it just helped me put a lot of things in perspective, and I live in gratitude, like, religiously, and I’m just grateful for everything.” In the YouTube series Cadillac Chronicles, artists are driven around as they perform their hits and talk about life with host Brian Freeman. Nivea didn’t reveal any more details about her diagnosis but told Freeman, “I’m doing things I wanna do. I’m definitely back into my music, and I’m going to school for audio engineering. I’ve always wanted to learn how to engineer, and mixing engineering in particular.”
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Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
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Country icon Shania Twain has revealed why her voice sounds different. The 60-year-old Canadian told the Associated Press that her voice is huskier on her new album Little Miss Twain than fans will remember from her earlier career. “It is a result of the implants that I had put in to the larynx, so into the voice box,” she said. “Most people have it because they have damage. Well, I have it for the same reason. I had damaged nerves in my larynx. So the vocal cords were perfectly fine. So I knew that if they could get the closure symmetrical but with these implants, my vocal cords would be able to sing no problem. And it worked. So I’m grateful and I’m really happy to sing with this rasp. I’m happy to sing with this rock and roll. I always, I have to laugh because I just always say to people, ‘Listen, you know, I don’t have the little sweet sound I had years ago, but I have a new sound that I actually like.’”
Becca Tobin and her husband, Zac Miller, have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Meyer June Martin. “My daughter decided to make an early entrance into the world,” Tobin, 40, announced the news in a snippet of the Lady Gang podcast episode posted to her Instagram Thursday morning. The American actress, producer, and podcaster is best known for her role as Kitty Wilde, the mean-girl cheer captain turned glee club member, on FOX’s hit series Glee. Tobin and her husband, with whom she shares four-year-old son Rutherford ‘Ford’ Thomas, had their child through a surrogate. She has publicly shared her struggles with fertility, speaking out to People about her several miscarriages. The Glee actress announced her pregnancy on her podcast and on Instagram in April by showing her fellow co-hosts ultrasound photos on air. “It’s the fourth member of the Lady Gang,” the soon-to-be mother of two said. “She’s coming in August.” The baby arrived more than five weeks early.
Federal immigration agents have faced a record number of sex crime charges since President Donald Trump returned to office. The Ohio Immigrant Alliance study, titled They Walk Among Us, logged 59 ICE and Border Patrol officers charged or convicted of sexual or violent offenses since 2006, the Daily Beast’s investigative Substack PunchUp reports. Sex crime allegations accounted for 50 of them, and 37 involved child victims. Of those cases, 25 date from 2025 and 2026 alone. The previous highest annual peak was six, in 2020—another Trump year. “These are not people who should be given guns and free rein,” said Lynn Tramonte, the alliance’s executive director, who wrote the report. David Brouillette, the agent who shot dead Johan Sebastián Durán, 26, in Biddeford, Maine, this month, had been accused by two ex-wives of choking, threats and violence. The alliance faults the hiring blitz and training cuts made under former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, 54. It wants Congress to freeze both agencies’ budgets and rescreen every officer.
Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.
A Delta Air Lines pilot preparing to land at New York’s LaGuardia Airport was warned to use “extreme caution” after an anonymous caller falsely reported a possible rocket launcher nearby. The scare unfolded as Delta Flight 2604, arriving from Detroit with more than 100 people on board, was on approach to LaGuardia. Air traffic controllers issued a MANPAD alert at 8:27 p.m. “MANPAD alert issued at LaGuardia Airport at 0027. Use extreme caution,” a controller said in audio obtained by CBS News. The pilot, apparently startled by the warning, asked what a MANPAD was. The tower responded that it stood for “a manned portable air defense system.” “Basically, it was a report of a rocket launcher,” the controller added. Within about a minute, controllers called off the alert after Port Authority police determined the report was a hoax. “No need to respond, Delta 2604,” the controller told the pilot. “Port Authority police reported it was a non-credible threat.” The Boeing 737 landed safely without incident.
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Scientists have documented a bizarre new behavior in killer whales that left researchers astonished: body-slamming giant prey so hard it explodes into thousands of pieces. The newly described “ram-to-fragment” behavior was captured off Mexico in 2024 and detailed in the journal Frontiers in Ethology. After a pod killed a massive sharp-tail sunfish, an adult female held the carcass in place while an adult male slammed into it at high speed, instantly shattering it. “It was like an explosion,” lead researcher Kathryn Ayres told ABC News, adding that she’d never seen such behavior from an orca before. A juvenile orca was then seen feeding on the smaller fragments, leading scientists to believe the behavior may help younger whales eat more easily. But Ayres said it could also simply be play. “Orcas are well-known for engaging in play with prey,” she told CNN, adding that the whales had already eaten the fish’s most nutritious organs, suggesting the dramatic impact “could have just been for fun.”
Godzilla actress Kaylee Hottle’s cause of death was severe blunt force injuries, according to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The 18-year-old star was in a fatal car crash Tuesday after the Honda Accord she was a passenger in veered off the road and crashed into a ditch. According to Maryland law enforcement, speed played a factor in Hottle’s death. Images of the vehicle have surfaced showing wreckage to the front of the car. In a heartbreaking announcement on Facebook, Hottle’s father, Joshua, shared the devastating news in a sign language live stream that he was traveling from Texas to retrieve his daughter’s body. The live stream was titled “I am taking a flight that I never would like to take.” Hottle’s school, the Texas School for the Deaf, also reacted to the actress’s death, writing on Facebook: “It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away. Please keep Kaylee’s loved ones in your thoughts as we mourn this tremendous loss together.”