Trump’s Terrifying Explosion of Sex Offender ICE Agents Revealed
Federal immigration agents have faced a record number of sex crime charges since President Donald Trump returned to office. The Ohio Immigrant Alliance study, titled They Walk Among Us, logged 59 ICE and Border Patrol officers charged or convicted of sexual or violent offenses since 2006, the Daily Beast’s investigative Substack PunchUp reports. Sex crime allegations accounted for 50 of them, and 37 involved child victims. Of those cases, 25 date from 2025 and 2026 alone. The previous highest annual peak was six, in 2020—another Trump year. “These are not people who should be given guns and free rein,” said Lynn Tramonte, the alliance’s executive director, who wrote the report. David Brouillette, the agent who shot dead Johan Sebastián Durán, 26, in Biddeford, Maine, this month, had been accused by two ex-wives of choking, threats and violence. The alliance faults the hiring blitz and training cuts made under former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, 54. It wants Congress to freeze both agencies’ budgets and rescreen every officer.
Tom Latchem exposes the secrets, scandals, and stories that powerful people and institutions want to keep under wraps. Follow all of his reporting at PunchUp on Substack.