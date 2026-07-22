Flight Forced to Make Emergency Landing Over Wild 10-Man Brawl
A passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing following a 10-person brawl onboard. EasyJet flight EZY3352 was en route from the Spanish island of Tenerife to Liverpool, U.K., on Tuesday with 186 people onboard, when pandemonium erupted. Air Traffic Control in Britain confirmed to GB News that the plane had returned to its point of origin because the fight posed a threat to the safety of the flight. Cops were at Tenerife South airport to meet the plane when it landed. The 17-year-old Airbus A320 later completed its journey to England safely after a four-hour delay, according to FlightRadar24. “A group of about 10 passengers had started a fight on board, and the captain decided to return due to the danger it posed to the safety of the flight,” ATC told the network. EasyJet said the plane “returned to the airport and was met by police due to a group of passengers behaving disruptively.”“Our cabin and ground crew are trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers is not compromised at any time,” a spokesperson added.