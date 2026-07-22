Michelin-Starred Restaurant Owner Faces Jail Over Dessert Dish

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Top 10 Right Now
1
Robin Williams’ Son Shares Heartbreaking Message on Actor’s 75th Birthday
BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE
Charlie Sherwood 

Newsdesk Assistant

Published 07.22.26 10:35AM EDT 
Robin Williams and his son Zak in 2002 at the Death to Smoochy Premiere.
Robin Williams and his son Zak in 2002 at the Death to Smoochy Premiere. Jim Spellman/WireImage

Robin Williams’ son, Zak, marked what would have been the beloved actor’s 75th birthday with a heartfelt tribute celebrating his father’s enduring legacy of kindness and laughter. “Today I’m remembering your weirdness and your extraordinary capacity to love,” Zak, 43, wrote on social media, before encouraging others to honor the Oscar winner by paying that spirit forward. “Go do something kind for someone. Make someone laugh. Put a little more good into the world,” he wrote, adding: “Love you forever.” Williams, who died by suicide in 2014 at age 63, remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved performers after starring in classics including Good Will Hunting, Mrs. Doubtfire, Dead Poets Society, and as the voice of the Genie in Aladdin. Zak, who is the eldest of Williams’ children, which also include Zelda and Cody, has frequently used anniversaries and birthdays to publicly remember his father, often encouraging fans to celebrate not only Williams’ remarkable career but also the compassion and generosity that those closest to him say defined his life.

If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

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2
Gold-Medal-Winning Olympic Icon Dies at 50
LEGEND LOST
Tomas Thor 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.22.26 10:21AM EDT 
Olaf Tufte
PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images

Norwegian rowing icon Olaf Tufte, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, has died at the age of 50. Tufte’s family said he was found unconscious at the family’s farm and later died at a hospital in Oslo on Tuesday. The cause of death was not made public. Tufte was regarded as one of Norway’s greatest Olympians, winning back-to-back gold medals in the single sculls at the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Olympics. He also captured silver in the double sculls at the 2000 Sydney Games and bronze in the same event at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He competed in every Summer Olympics from Atlanta in 1996 through to the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, retiring at age 45. “Tufte brought immense joy through sport to us as a nation,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said in a statement, calling him “one of Norway’s greatest sporting heroes.” Away from rowing, Tufte coached Paralympic silver medalist Birgit Skarstein, ran his family’s farm, volunteered as a firefighter, and founded the clothing brand Tufte Wear. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Read it at AP News

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The Rumors Are True: Lola’s Premium Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets Ever
COZY UP
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.16.26 3:07PM EDT 
Lola Blanket
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lola Blanket/Aleksandra Konopila/Getty.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.

Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.

Lola Original Faux-Fur Blanket
Shop At Lola Blanket$125+

Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).

Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.

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3

Michelin-Starred Restaurant Owner Faces Jail Over Dessert Dish

UPPING THE ANTE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 07.22.26 10:17AM EDT 
LAMTO ECOLOGICAL STATION, IVORY COAST, APRIL 2007: Platythyrea conradti (Ponerinea) are deep black coloured primitive ants. They are 1.5cm long and still have a sting and venom sac originating from an ancestral wasp. Platythyrea conradti and Pyramica maynei are two distant ant subfamilies who live side by side in apparent harmony. The large host (Platythyrea conradti) and its tiny guest (Pyramica maynei) nest in the same hollow branches in West African forests. Brood chambers are built adjacent but separate, and the guest ant scavenges on prey remains from its host, who may in turn benefit from improved nest hygiene. The smaller guest ant species can nevertheless survive alone, and remains able to hunt. In nature, there are various different associations between different ant species, but this seems to be one of the more symbiotic ones, where both species seem to live in harmony together, benefiting from each others? presence. (Photo by Patrick Landmann/Getty Images)
Patrick Landmann/Getty Images

The owner of a two Michelin-starred restaurant is facing jail time and a hefty fine over a dessert garnish. Prosecutors in South Korea have demanded a one-year jail term and a hefty fine worth $13,510 for the owner of the Seoul restaurant, which has not been named in court filings. They accuse the restaurant of using ants to garnish sorbet, claiming that around 49,000 of the insects had been imported from the U.S. and Thailand and eaten by paying customers over a four-year period. The owner did admit they had used ants, but claimed that over the 15-course menu they only amounted to a “small part” of their offering. They also protested that ants are used in restaurants in other countries, like the U.K., Denmark and Australia, and that diners were given the choice of whether they wanted the bugs to be included in their meal. In South Korea, 10 types of insects are approved for human consumption by law, and ants are not one of them. There are 10 restaurants in South Korea with two Michelin stars, all of which are in the capital.

Read it at BBC

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4
Beloved ‘Mad Max’ Actor Dead at 93
ROAD WARRIOR
Charlie Sherwood 

Newsdesk Assistant

Published 07.22.26 10:16AM EDT 
Mike Preston doing a pushup
TV star Mike Preston, star of the new TV show The Better Sex, keeps fit by jogging, shadow boxing, and doing set exercises. Every day he does at least 2Â½ hours training, mostly with his collie dog Shane. Preston skips with his 20-year-old skipping rope.He exercises each morning in Centennial Park, where pix were taken.White dots on shadow boxing pic are small gnats in the park. February 8, 1978. (Photo by Frederick Thomas Murray/Fairfax Media via Getty Images). Fairfax Media Archives/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

Mike Preston, the actor best known for playing settler leader Pappagallo in Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, has died at 93. His wife, Josie Preston, confirmed to Variety that the actor died on June 8 in Florida. No cause of death was disclosed. Born Jack Davis in London, Preston first found fame not as an actor but as a singer, scoring three U.K. Top 40 hits in the late 1950s before relocating to Australia and pivoting to television and film. He became a familiar face to Australian audiences through Homicide, Bellbird, and other TV series before landing his signature role in George Miller’s 1981 action classic Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, starring opposite Mel Gibson. Preston later appeared in Metalstorm: The Destruction of Jared-Syn, Hot Pursuit, and guest-starred on series including Alien Nation, Highlander, and Law & Order. His final credited role came as a voice actor in the 2002 video game The Getaway. The news of his death came after the passing of Max Max co-star Kjell Nilsson, who played Lord Humungus, who died at 76 in Queensland, Australia, after a four-year battle with kidney disease. Preston is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Mike Preston
Mike Preston during his tour of Australia Fairfax Media via Getty Images

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Take Notes Like a Pro With an Innovative Tablet That Feels Like Writing on Paper
BACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIAL
Scouted Staff
Published 07.20.26 4:02PM EDT 
The new reMarkable Paper Pure E-Tablet against a blue sky with clouds. There are notes on the tablet and notes above the tablet in the sky.
reMarkable

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.

The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.

Remarkable Paper Pure Paper Tablet
Buy At Remarkable

The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.

Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.

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5
‘NYPD Blue’ Star’s Husband Busted in Alleged Drunken Flight Drama
MID-FLIGHT DRAMA
Fiona O'Reilly 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.22.26 10:09AM EDT 
Kim Delaney and husband James Morgan
@kimdelaney4reel/Instagram

Actress Kim Delaney’s husband, James Morgan, was arrested for public intoxication after an alleged altercation with his wife and a flight attendant. According to TMZ, Morgan, 56, was arrested immediately after touching down in Los Angeles after a flight from Denver with his wife, 64. Delta Air Lines confirmed his arrest and that there was no operational impact on the flight, though there was no confirmation of how the fight began. This is not the first time the couple’s disputes have been brought to the public eye: Morgan was arrested in February 2026 after police were called to the couple’s L.A. residence, and Delaney was arrested on felony assault charges in March 2025. The L.A. Times reported that the former NYPD Blue actress filed for divorce five months after her October 2022 wedding and later filed for a restraining order, though the couple is seemingly still together. In a post shared on October 11, 2024, the Emmy-Award winning actress called herself Morgan’s “wife for life” in honor of their second wedding anniversary.

Read it at TMZ

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6
Rogue AI Escapes Human Control Just Like We Feared
‘UNPRECEDENTED’
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 07.22.26 7:35AM EDT 
OpenAI logo
FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration taken June 11, 2026. Dado Ruvic/Reuters

A rogue AI agent just achieved something researchers have long feared: It broke out of its testing environment, reached the internet, and hacked another AI company. OpenAI said Tuesday that one of its autonomous AI agents escaped a tightly controlled environment and compromised the infrastructure of AI startup Hugging Face last week. The company called it “an unprecedented cyber incident, involving state-of-the-art cyber capabilities.” It warned such incidents are “something we expect to become more commonplace with the proliferation of increasingly cyber-capable models.” OpenAI said the autonomous agent exploited vulnerabilities to escape its sandboxed testing environment before infiltrating Hugging Face’s systems. The AI was powered by a combination of OpenAI models, including GPT-5.6 Sol and a more capable pre-release model, with cyber refusals reduced for evaluation purposes. Hugging Face had disclosed last week that it was the target of a hack “driven, end to end, by an autonomous AI agent system.” OpenAI said it was investigating the incident alongside Hugging Face and would release more details when the probe is complete. Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI with Sam Altman and later unsuccessfully sued them, reacted to the incident on X, writing: “Troubling …” Musk now runs rival xAI.

Read it at Reuters

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7
‘Incapacitated’ Pilot Put on Oxygen Mid-Flight After Health Emergency
COCKPIT CRISIS
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 07.22.26 7:35AM EDT 
A British Airways plane takes off
A British Airways plane takes off at Heathrow Airport in west London, August 13, 2005. Toby Melville/Toby Melville/ Reuters

Three British Airways pilots fell ill with suspected food poisoning after a stopover in India, leaving one “incapacitated” at 30,000 feet. One pilot was put on oxygen during the 10-and-a-half-hour flight from Hyderabad to London Heathrow, while the other two pilots continued operating the aircraft despite becoming unwell. Their symptoms reportedly worsened after the plane landed in the U.K. The crew had shared breakfast in their hotel lounge, and all drank bottled water supplied by an external company. Each pilot filed Air Safety Reports and provided samples for medical testing. According to reports, insiders at the British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) said officials were frustrated because there had been “dozens” of previous complaints about hygiene at their hotel, which costs about $175 a night. British Airways said: “The welfare of our colleagues is a top priority and we are reviewing crew accommodation in this location following some isolated reports of sickness. In line with established procedures, the aircraft continued safely to its destination and landed normally.”

Read it at Daily Mail

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8
Music Legend Behind ‘Pink Panther’ Theme Dies at 94
FINAL NOTE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 07.22.26 6:03AM EDT 
AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - APRIL 21: sax player Plas Johnson performs live on stage at Bimhuis in Amsterdam, Holland on April 21 2002 (photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)
Frans Schellekens/Redferns

Plas Johnson, the Hollywood studio saxophonist whose smooth tenor line gave The Pink Panther its unmistakable swagger, has died at 94. Johnson died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles, his children Eric Johnson and Stephanie Oliver confirmed. They said he had performed at his retirement community as recently as a month ago. The Louisiana-born musician built a staggering résumé that stretched from 1950s rock ’n’ roll hits to television themes and sessions with some of the biggest stars in music. Yet one recording towered above the rest: Henry Mancini’s theme for Blake Edwards’ 1963 comedy The Pink Panther, starring Peter Sellers as the bumbling Inspector Jacques Clouseau. Mancini later wrote that he composed the piece specifically with Johnson in mind, recalling that he had “the sound and the style I wanted.” Johnson remembered the session as unusually electric. “We only did two takes, I think,” he told The Modesto Bee in 2007. “When we finished, everyone applauded, even the string players. And that’s saying something.” Released as a single, the theme became a Top 10 adult contemporary hit and won three Grammy Awards.

Read it at New York Times

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This Derm-Loved Mineral SPF Delivers a 24-Hour Hydration Boost
SCREEN TIME
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 07.09.26 3:16PM EDT 
EltaMD UV Daily Hydration+ Sunscreen
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Getty/EltaMD.

All products are selected independently by The Looker’s editors. If you click or purchase something from our post, we may earn a small commission.

Whether you’re acne-prone, have sensitive skin, or are always looking to amp up hydration, there’s a reason EltaMD’s SPF lineup is the number one dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand. Each of its non-comedogenic, whitecast-proof mineral sunscreens is formulated not only to shield your skin from UV damage and environmental aggressors, but also to improve it with regular use. EltaMD’s non-comedogenic formulas combine broad-spectrum protection with complexion-supporting ingredients that help your skin look and feel better with consistent use. My current favorite, EltaMD’s UV Daily Hydration+ SPF 50, is a true triple threat, combining the benefits of a moisturizer, hyaluronic acid serum, and daily sunscreen in one lightweight formula.

Unlike many mineral sunscreens that leave dry patches and crepey skin begging for an extra layer of moisturizer, this silky formula is infused with hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 24 hours while visibly plumping fine lines, softening the look of wrinkles, and smoothing dry patches—all without feeling heavy, greasy, or leaving behind that dreaded sunscreen film.

EltaMD UV Daily SPF Face Sunscreen Moisturizer with Zinc Oxide
Shop Now Amazon$45

The mineral-based formula uses invisible zinc oxide technology, so it blends seamlessly into the skin without the ghostly cast commonly associated with traditional mineral SPFs. It’s also available in both clear and tinted versions, making it easy to find a finish that works with your complexion and routine.

Of course, the real selling point is the skincare-meets-sun-care benefits. The Daily Hydration+ SPF 50 is clinically shown to improve visible dryness by 75 percent, the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by 20 percent, and skin plumpness by 19 percent. In other words, it’s not just a sunscreen you tolerate because you know you’re supposed to wear SPF every day—it’s a formula you’ll actually look forward to applying.

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9
Measles Outbreak Hits Terrifying Historic Record
GRIM FIGURES
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 07.22.26 6:13AM EDT 
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on Capitol Hill on May 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kennedy testified before the Senate Committee on the Department of Health and Human Services' proposed 2026 fiscal year budget. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The U.S. has already shattered a grim measles record, with months still left in 2026. The nation has reported 2,295 measles cases this year as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University’s U.S. measles tracker, surpassing last year’s total of 2,289 and marking the highest annual count since 1991. It’s also the highest annual count since measles was declared eliminated in the country in 2000. “The fact that we’ve reached this total this early in the year is really a reflection of those large outbreaks earlier in the year, particularly in South Carolina and Utah,” William Moss, a professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told The Washington Post. “It’s very frustrating. This is a reflection that we have been unable to stop measles virus transmission in this country.” Moss said the national tally would likely keep climbing as additional cases are reported. He cautioned against linking the resurgence to political debates over vaccines. The surge comes as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces scrutiny over comments questioning vaccine safety, a position that contradicts decades of research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The World Health Organization declared measles eliminated in the country in 2000 following successful vaccination efforts. International travel and growing vaccine hesitancy are thought to be behind its resurgence.

Read it at The Washington Post

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10
Iconic ’80s Cult Classic Is Now Getting Its Own TV Series
BACK TO THE FUTURE
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 07.21.26 8:09PM EDT 
American actor Peter Weller on the set of RoboCop, directed by Paul Verhoeven.
American actor Peter Weller on the set of RoboCop, directed by Paul Verhoeven. Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Iconic 1987 cult hit film RoboCop is being rebooted for the small screen by Amazon Prime. Variety reports that Amazon has ordered an initial eight episodes, with Michael Miner and Ed Neumeier, the co-creators and co-writers of the original film, on board as executive producers. Directed by Paul Verhoeven, the influential 1987 sci-fi film is set in a future version of Detroit where cop Alex Murphy (Peter Weller) is murdered by criminals and revived as a cyborg law enforcer. In the Amazon RoboCop, “a giant tech conglomerate convinces the city to place a powerful robot on its police force–a robot implanted with the consciousness of a beloved, fallen officer.” Amazon has been developing a new RoboCop since acquiring the MGM studio catalog and IP in 2022. Praised as one of the greatest sci-fi films of the 1980s, the original spawned RoboCop 2 in 1990 and RoboCop 3 in 1993, as well as a remake in 2014 which grossed $242.6 million despite mixed reviews. There have also been two animated versions of RoboCop aimed at children and two live-action shows, as well as video games and comic books as part of the franchise. Co-creator of Saw, James Wan, will serve as executive producer for Amazon Prime. “I’ve been a massive fan of RoboCop forever, so getting to help bring this world to television is a dream,” Wan said. Stating the 1987 original was “decades ahead of its time,” Wan said, “questions about technology, identity, and who corporations really serve have only grown more urgent.” As yet, there is no official release date for the reboot.

Read it at Variety

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