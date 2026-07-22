Michelin-Starred Restaurant Owner Faces Jail Over Dessert Dish

Robin Williams’ son, Zak, marked what would have been the beloved actor’s 75th birthday with a heartfelt tribute celebrating his father’s enduring legacy of kindness and laughter. “Today I’m remembering your weirdness and your extraordinary capacity to love,” Zak, 43, wrote on social media, before encouraging others to honor the Oscar winner by paying that spirit forward. “Go do something kind for someone. Make someone laugh. Put a little more good into the world,” he wrote, adding: “Love you forever.” Williams, who died by suicide in 2014 at age 63, remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved performers after starring in classics including Good Will Hunting, Mrs. Doubtfire, Dead Poets Society, and as the voice of the Genie in Aladdin. Zak, who is the eldest of Williams’ children, which also include Zelda and Cody, has frequently used anniversaries and birthdays to publicly remember his father, often encouraging fans to celebrate not only Williams’ remarkable career but also the compassion and generosity that those closest to him say defined his life.
If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.