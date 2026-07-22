Matt Damon has revealed that several cast members from The Odyssey suffered from back pain while filming Christopher Nolan’s new blockbuster. With an all-star lineup, it is an adaptation of Homer’s Greek epic poem of the same name. Set after the Trojan War, it follows the king of Ithaca, Odysseus (Matt Damon), as he spends 10 years trying to get home to his wife Penelope (played by Anne Hathaway), which meant a lot of time in costume. “A lot of us are middle-aged people and what we got was back pain,” Damon told Radio Andy host Andy Cohen. He also revealed that they spent a lot of time in sandals, which took its toll on the stars’ feet, with many suffering cuts. “Oh my God, running through Troy, like, you know, it’s all stone,” Damon said. “You’re in these sandals, and they’re very real. Our feet were all scuffed up.” But worst of all, he said, was the back pain: “It was a heavy Advil movie in those weeks when we were doing all that action stuff.”
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- 1‘Odyssey’ Star Reveals Health Conditions That Plagued CastCOSTUME DRAMAThe costumes for the blockbuster proved to be a real pain.
- 2Teen’s $3 Thrift Store NBA Jacket Purchase Sells for $90KALLEY-WOOPThe teenager spotted someone tossing the jacket into a clothing bin at a Goodwill.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 3Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Wild 10-Man BrawlBRACE!Cops were waiting for its return.
- 4Gold Medal-Winning Olympic Icon Dies at 50LEGEND LOSTThe rower won back-to-back gold medals in 2004 and 2008.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperBACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIALWhether you’re looking for back-to-school essentials or just trying to level up your note-taking at the office, Remarkable’s Paper Pure is the ultimate upgrade.
- 5Fugitive Hid in Plain Sight for Decades as Biotech ExecutiveDOUBLE LIFEAuthorities say the man spent decades using a false identity while working in the biotech industry and living a life of luxury.
- 6Madeleine McCann’s Brother Set to Compete on World StageMAKING A SPLASHThe 21-year-old swimmer has his eyes set on the 2028 Summer Olympics.
- 7Rogue AI Escapes Human Control Just Like We Feared‘UNPRECEDENTED’Elon Musk called the incident “Troubling …”
- 8Louvre Reopens Gallery Hit by Heist With One Big ChangeSTOLEN SPLENDORThieves stole about $102 million worth of crown jewels in broad daylight nine months ago.
Shop with ScoutedThis Invisible Mineral SPF Doubles as a Hydrating SerumSCREEN TIMEEltaMD’s bestselling UV Daily Hydration+ Sunscreen is a multitasking complexion hero for those of us with dry, crepey skin.
- 9Great White Shark Gets Alarmingly Close to Kids in VideoJAWS-DROPPINGThe 10-foot shark seemed to be contemplating whether the children were prey.
- 10Robin Williams’ Son Shares Message on Actor’s 75th BirthdayBIRTHDAY TRIBUTEHe remembered his late father with a heartfelt social media tribute.
Teen’s $3 Thrift Store NBA Jacket Purchase Sells for $90K
An Oregon teenager hit the jackpot when he thrifted a jacket worn by NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain for $3.07 and sold it at auction for just under $90,000. Quinn Brown told the Associated Press he spotted the bright yellow Lakers jacket after someone tossed it into a clothing bin at a Portland Goodwill in January. Brown, who sells used clothing online, researched the piece by comparing stitching details with photos of Chamberlain wearing what appeared to be a similar jacket. “I really just wanted to make sure, because it was so hard to believe at the time,” he said. After Brown posted the jacket on social media, Sotheby’s contacted him and dispatched an armored vehicle to collect it for auction. The jacket sold Monday for $89,600, below its original $150,000-$250,000 estimate. “I didn’t even think that finding something like this was possible,” Brown said. “I got very, very lucky.” Sotheby’s described the jacket as an “extraordinary piece of memorabilia” from Chamberlain’s final NBA season. Chamberlain played in the NBA for 14 seasons before retiring in 1973. He died at the age of 63 in October 1999 of congestive heart failure
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).
Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.
A passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing following a 10-person brawl onboard. EasyJet flight EZY3352 was en route from the Spanish island of Tenerife to Liverpool, U.K., on Tuesday with 186 people onboard, when pandemonium erupted. Air Traffic Control in Britain confirmed to GB News that the plane had returned to its point of origin because the fight posed a threat to the safety of the flight. Cops were at Tenerife South airport to meet the plane when it landed. The 17-year-old Airbus A320 later completed its journey to England safely after a four-hour delay, according to FlightRadar24. “A group of about 10 passengers had started a fight on board, and the captain decided to return due to the danger it posed to the safety of the flight,” ATC told the network. EasyJet said the plane “returned to the airport and was met by police due to a group of passengers behaving disruptively.”“Our cabin and ground crew are trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers is not compromised at any time,” a spokesperson added.
Norwegian rowing icon Olaf Tufte, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, has died at the age of 50. Tufte’s family said he was found unconscious at the family’s farm and later died at a hospital in Oslo on Tuesday. The cause of death was not made public. Tufte was regarded as one of Norway’s greatest Olympians, winning back-to-back gold medals in the single sculls at the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Olympics. He also captured silver in the double sculls at the 2000 Sydney Games and bronze in the same event at the 2016 Rio Olympics. He competed in every Summer Olympics from Atlanta in 1996 through to the delayed Tokyo Games in 2021, retiring at age 45. “Tufte brought immense joy through sport to us as a nation,” Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said in a statement, calling him “one of Norway’s greatest sporting heroes.” Away from rowing, Tufte coached Paralympic silver medalist Birgit Skarstein, ran his family’s farm, volunteered as a firefighter, and founded the clothing brand Tufte Wear. He is survived by his wife and two children.
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Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
A Rhode Island fugitive who disappeared during his 2005 rape trial allegedly spent the next 21 years living under a false identity as a Los Angeles biotech executive before authorities finally caught up with him. Ronald Fischer, who prosecutors say fled while on trial for raping a woman aboard a yacht in 2003, was arrested last week after federal authorities intercepted his yacht off the coast of New Jersey. Investigators say Fischer, 70, had been living as “Richard Graydon,” building a successful career in the biotech industry while owning a 56-foot yacht and cultivating a reputation as a world traveler and accomplished yachtsman. According to an SEC filing, West Los Angeles-based Immix Biopharma terminated the employment of Richard Graydon on July 17, shortly after Fischer’s arrest, saying the decision was unrelated to his work at the company. The revelation has prompted scrutiny of the firm’s hiring practices, while a law firm representing investors says it has opened an inquiry into whether the company or its leadership violated federal securities laws.
The brother of Madeleine McCann is set to compete at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, on Friday. Sean McCann, brother of the three-year-old who went missing from her family’s vacation apartment in Portugal in 2007, will be representing Scotland in the competition, which brings together 71 countries and territories that were mostly former outposts of the British Empire. The 21-year-old swimmer placed fifth in the 400-meter freestyle (1300 feet) at the Youth Commonwealth Games in 2023, and also competed in the 10-kilometer race (6 miles) at the 2025 European Open Water Championships in Croatia. McCann, who started swimming at eight years old, is hoping to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. The McCann family became the center of one of the most high-profile missing person cases 19 years ago when massive and costly police searches took place across Europe for Madeleine. She was never found, nor has her abductor been identified, despite potential suspects. The prime suspect, Christian Brueckner, a convicted sex offender, has never been formally charged with Madeleine’s disappearance and denies all involvement. Sean, who was two at the time of Madeleine’s disappearance, has never spoken publicly about the incident.
A rogue AI agent just achieved something researchers have long feared: It broke out of its testing environment, reached the internet, and hacked another AI company. OpenAI said Tuesday that one of its autonomous AI agents escaped a tightly controlled environment and compromised the infrastructure of AI startup Hugging Face last week. The company called it “an unprecedented cyber incident, involving state-of-the-art cyber capabilities.” It warned such incidents are “something we expect to become more commonplace with the proliferation of increasingly cyber-capable models.” OpenAI said the autonomous agent exploited vulnerabilities to escape its sandboxed testing environment before infiltrating Hugging Face’s systems. The AI was powered by a combination of OpenAI models, including GPT-5.6 Sol and a more capable pre-release model, with cyber refusals reduced for evaluation purposes. Hugging Face had disclosed last week that it was the target of a hack “driven, end to end, by an autonomous AI agent system.” OpenAI said it was investigating the incident alongside Hugging Face and would release more details when the probe is complete. Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI with Sam Altman and later unsuccessfully sued them, reacted to the incident on X, writing: “Troubling …” Musk now runs rival xAI.
The Louvre Museum reopened its Apollo Gallery on Wednesday, nine months after thieves pulled off a daring heist of about $102 million worth of crown jewels. But visitors returning to the gallery will notice one major change: jewels are no longer on display. Instead, they will be exhibited elsewhere in the museum in a more secure location, Louvre director Christophe Leribault told Reuters. The Apollo Gallery, created under the young King Louis XIV, inspired the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles. The decision followed an October robbery in which two men used a movers’ lift to reach a second-story window in broad daylight, smashed their way inside, cracked open display cases with angle grinders, and escaped on scooters driven by two accomplices. The raid lasted less than seven minutes. The stolen jewels remain missing, except a crown belonging to Empress Eugenie, wife of Napoleon III, that was found damaged near the Paris museum and is undergoing restoration. Four people suspected of direct involvement have been charged and placed in custody. Culture Minister Catherine Pegard called the robbery a “trauma for the whole world” and vowed to ramp up security at museums nationwide.
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Whether you’re acne-prone, have sensitive skin, or are always looking to amp up hydration, there’s a reason EltaMD’s SPF lineup is the number one dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand. Each of its non-comedogenic, whitecast-proof mineral sunscreens is formulated not only to shield your skin from UV damage and environmental aggressors, but also to improve it with regular use. EltaMD’s non-comedogenic formulas combine broad-spectrum protection with complexion-supporting ingredients that help your skin look and feel better with consistent use. My current favorite, EltaMD’s UV Daily Hydration+ SPF 50, is a true triple threat, combining the benefits of a moisturizer, hyaluronic acid serum, and daily sunscreen in one lightweight formula.
Unlike many mineral sunscreens that leave dry patches and crepey skin begging for an extra layer of moisturizer, this silky formula is infused with hyaluronic acid to help lock in hydration for up to 24 hours while visibly plumping fine lines, softening the look of wrinkles, and smoothing dry patches—all without feeling heavy, greasy, or leaving behind that dreaded sunscreen film.
The mineral-based formula uses invisible zinc oxide technology, so it blends seamlessly into the skin without the ghostly cast commonly associated with traditional mineral SPFs. It’s also available in both clear and tinted versions, making it easy to find a finish that works with your complexion and routine.
Of course, the real selling point is the skincare-meets-sun-care benefits. The Daily Hydration+ SPF 50 is clinically shown to improve visible dryness by 75 percent, the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles by 20 percent, and skin plumpness by 19 percent. In other words, it’s not just a sunscreen you tolerate because you know you’re supposed to wear SPF every day—it’s a formula you’ll actually look forward to applying.
A great white shark was spotted swimming within a couple of feet of a group of children on the Southern California coast. Carlos Gauna, who films sharks under the name “The Malibu Artist,” said Monday he captured the encounter through his drone from more than a mile away. The children appeared completely unaware the roughly 10-foot shark was circling nearby and even waved at the drone overhead. “This shark has a tendency to get close to people, but on this day, it really made me nervous,” Gauna told Good Morning America. “My heart was pounding.” The footage shows the shark swimming directly toward one child before passing by and then making a second close approach. Gauna said the shark appears to have a propeller wound near its dorsal fin, an injury he believes could be affecting its behavior. “I’ve been around them a lot,” Gauna said. “They don’t normally come at you like that.” No one was injured.
Robin Williams’ son, Zak, marked what would have been the beloved actor’s 75th birthday with a heartfelt tribute celebrating his father’s enduring legacy of kindness and laughter. “Today I’m remembering your weirdness and your extraordinary capacity to love,” Zak, 43, wrote on social media, before encouraging others to honor the Oscar winner by paying that spirit forward. “Go do something kind for someone. Make someone laugh. Put a little more good into the world,” he wrote, adding: “Love you forever.” Williams, who died by suicide in 2014 at age 63, remains one of Hollywood’s most beloved performers after starring in classics including Good Will Hunting, Mrs. Doubtfire, Dead Poets Society, and as the voice of the Genie in Aladdin. Zak, who is the eldest of Williams’ children, which also include Zelda and Cody, has frequently used anniversaries and birthdays to publicly remember his father, often encouraging fans to celebrate not only Williams’ remarkable career but also the compassion and generosity that those closest to him say defined his life.
If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.