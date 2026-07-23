Scientists Stunned by Orcas Making Prey Explode

A Delta Air Lines pilot preparing to land at New York’s LaGuardia Airport was warned to use “extreme caution” after an anonymous caller falsely reported a possible rocket launcher nearby. The scare unfolded as Delta Flight 2604, arriving from Detroit with more than 100 people on board, was on approach to LaGuardia. Air traffic controllers issued a MANPAD alert at 8:27 p.m. “MANPAD alert issued at LaGuardia Airport at 0027. Use extreme caution,” a controller said in audio obtained by CBS News. The pilot, apparently startled by the warning, asked what a MANPAD was. The tower responded that it stood for “a manned portable air defense system.” “Basically, it was a report of a rocket launcher,” the controller added. Within about a minute, controllers called off the alert after Port Authority police determined the report was a hoax. “No need to respond, Delta 2604,” the controller told the pilot. “Port Authority police reported it was a non-credible threat.” The flight landed safely without incident.
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- 1Delta Pilot Given Terrifying Rocket Launcher WarningSKY SCAREAn anonymous caller triggered a brief but alarming security alert.
- 2Scientists Stunned by Orcas Making Prey ExplodeORCASTRATED CHAOSThe ramming “could have just been for fun,” a scientist said.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 3Arrested Republican Accused of Enticing a Child on RobloxDESPICABLEThe state delegate has been accused of sending explicit photos to a girl he began messaging when she was still in the 8th grade.
- 4Cause of Death Revealed in Child Star’s Tragic AccidentGONE TOO SOONPhotos from the devastating car crash have surfaced following the ‘Godzilla’ star’s death.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperBACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIALWhether you’re looking for back-to-school essentials or just trying to level up your note-taking at the office, Remarkable’s Paper Pure is the ultimate upgrade.
- 5Hitler’s Birthplace Reopens After Drastic Changes‘PERMANENTLY REVOKED’The Austrian site had undergone renovations for years.
- 6Hiker Killed by Lightning Strike in Front of BrotherNATURE’S FURYThe 59-year-old collapsed just as he reached the top of the summit.
- 7‘Cosby Show’ Star’s Widow Sues His Mother Over EstateFAMILY FEUDThe Emmy-nominated actor died unexpectedly last summer. His estate plan had not been updated since 1996.
- 8‘Odyssey’ Star Reveals Health Conditions That Plagued CastCOSTUME DRAMAThe costumes for the blockbuster proved to be a real pain.
Shop with ScoutedThis Invisible Mineral SPF Doubles as a Hydrating SerumSCREEN TIMEEltaMD’s bestselling UV Daily Hydration+ Sunscreen is a multitasking complexion hero for those of us with dry, crepey skin.
- 9Teen’s $3 Thrift Store NBA Jacket Purchase Sells for $90KALLEY-WOOPThe teenager spotted someone tossing the jacket into a clothing bin at a Goodwill.
- 10Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Wild 10-Man BrawlBRACE!Cops were waiting for its return.
Scientists Stunned by Orcas Making Prey Explode
Scientists have documented a bizarre new behavior in killer whales that left researchers astonished: body-slamming giant prey so hard it explodes into thousands of pieces. The newly described “ram-to-fragment” behavior was captured off Mexico in 2024 and detailed in the journal Frontiers in Ethology. After a pod killed a massive sharp-tail sunfish, an adult female held the carcass in place while an adult male slammed into it at high speed, instantly shattering it. “It was like an explosion,” lead researcher Kathryn Ayres told ABC News, adding that she’d never seen such behavior from an orca before. A juvenile orca was then seen feeding on the smaller fragments, leading scientists to believe the behavior may help younger whales eat more easily. But Ayres said it could also simply be play. “Orcas are well-known for engaging in play with prey,” she told CNN, adding that the whales had already eaten the fish’s most nutritious organs, suggesting the dramatic impact “could have just been for fun.”
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There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
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A Republican state legislator has been charged with enticing a minor after police say he had explicit conversations with a child that began on Roblox. Elliot Pritt, a member of West Virginia’s House of Delegates who is also a teacher, was arrested Wednesday and faces a federal count of enticement of a minor, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint alleges that Pritt, 36, started communicating with a student on Roblox while she was in eighth grade, which later transitioned to them talking on Snapchat. The student’s family reported that Pritt shared nude images of himself, requested sexually explicit photos, and sexually abused their loved one on multiple occasions on school grounds, according to the complaint. The state’s House Speaker, Roger Hanshaw, called for Pritt to resign immediately. “What Elliot Pritt is accused of doing is shocking, disgusting, and disappointing in every way,” Hanshaw, who is also a Republican, said in a statement. “I urge Elliott Pritt, for the benefit of his family and the people of his District, to spare his students and his colleagues at every level the continued embarrassments and distractions and to resign from elected office as soon as he is able.”
Godzilla actress Kaylee Hottle’s cause of death was severe blunt force injuries, according to the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The 18-year-old star was in a fatal car crash Tuesday after the Honda Accord she was a passenger in veered off the road and crashed into a ditch. According to Maryland law enforcement, speed played a factor in Hottle’s death. Images of the vehicle have surfaced showing wreckage to the front of the car. In a heartbreaking announcement on Facebook, Hottle’s father, Joshua, shared the devastating news in a sign language live stream that he was traveling from Texas to retrieve his daughter’s body. The live stream was titled “I am taking a flight that I never would like to take.” Hottle’s school, the Texas School for the Deaf, also reacted to the actress’s death, writing on Facebook: “It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that one of our TSD seniors, Kaylee Hottle, tragically passed away. Please keep Kaylee’s loved ones in your thoughts as we mourn this tremendous loss together.”
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Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Adolf Hitler’s birthplace is now a police station, Austria’s interior ministry announced on Wednesday, in what is an attempt to deter Nazi sympathizers from paying homage to the dictator. The 17th-century building in the small town of Braunau am Inn, near the German border, had undergone a three-year renovation process, in part to remove any lingering Nazi influence. “The future use of the house by the police should send an unmistakable signal that the role of this building as a memorial to the Nazis has been permanently revoked,” Wolfgang Peschorn, Austria’s interior minister, said in a statement. Over the years, the building had been a museum, a school, and a library, and visitors would gather on Hitler’s birthday, according to The New York Times. After a descendant of its owners refused to sell, the Austrian government acquired the property through expropriation in 2017. Two years later, plans were announced to house the police there. During the remodeling process, according to Der Standard, rubble from the site was taken to a secret location for disposal, so that neo-Nazis couldn’t use it. A commemorative stone, placed outside the building in the 1980s, remains. It reads, “For freedom, democracy and liberty. Never again fascism. Millions of dead remind us.”
Craig Nelson was only steps from the summit when a hike he had completed many times before turned deadly. The 59-year-old was climbing Utah’s American Fork Twin Peaks with his brother on Saturday when they noticed storm clouds rolling into the area and stopped for lunch to monitor the weather. Seeing no lightning, they decided to continue. As the weather worsened near the top, the brothers agreed it was time to head back down. Nelson’s brother reached the east peak first while Nelson continued toward the summit, where authorities say he collapsed after being struck by lightning. His brother, who was about 20 feet away, rushed to call 911, but rescue crews had to wait for the storm to pass before a helicopter could safely reach the mountain. Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene. The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation remains ongoing while officials await autopsy results. Sheriff Rosie Rivera urged hikers to check the forecast before heading out and to be prepared to change plans if storms move into the area.
Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s widow is taking her former mother-in-law to court. The Emmy-nominated actor died last summer from an accidental drowning off the coast of Costa Rica at the age of 54. Under the family trust, 70% of Malcolm-Jamal’s assets were left to his mother, Pamela Warner, 15% to his late father, and 15% to his half-sister. “Malcolm had every intention to provide for our nine-year-old daughter and me,” his widow, Tenisha Warner, wrote in a statement shared with USA TODAY. “He was close to finalizing a new estate plan to replace the stale plan created in 1996 when he was 26 years old, 20 years before we met and well before we gave birth to our beautiful daughter. Sadly, he was unable to do so before we lost him.” Tenisha said she has been struggling to provide for her daughter as a single mom. Pamela has not commented publicly on the suit but has said since her son’s death, she has “discovered how cruel, evil and greedy a human can be.”
Matt Damon has revealed that several cast members from The Odyssey suffered from back pain while filming Christopher Nolan’s new blockbuster. With an all-star lineup, it is an adaptation of Homer’s Greek epic poem of the same name. Set after the Trojan War, it follows the king of Ithaca, Odysseus (Matt Damon), as he spends 10 years trying to get home to his wife Penelope (played by Anne Hathaway), which meant a lot of time in costume. “A lot of us are middle-aged people and what we got was back pain,” Damon told Radio Andy host Andy Cohen. He also revealed that they spent a lot of time in sandals, which took its toll on the stars’ feet, with many suffering cuts. “Oh my God, running through Troy, like, you know, it’s all stone,” Damon said. “You’re in these sandals, and they’re very real. Our feet were all scuffed up.” But worst of all, he said, was the back pain: “It was a heavy Advil movie in those weeks when we were doing all that action stuff.”
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Whether you’re acne-prone, have sensitive skin, or are always looking to amp up hydration, there’s a reason EltaMD’s SPF lineup is the number one dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand. Each of its non-comedogenic, whitecast-proof mineral sunscreens is formulated not only to shield your skin from UV damage and environmental aggressors, but also to improve it with regular use. EltaMD’s non-comedogenic formulas combine broad-spectrum protection with complexion-supporting ingredients that help your skin look and feel better with consistent use. My current favorite, EltaMD’s UV Daily Hydration+ SPF 50, is a true triple threat, combining the benefits of a moisturizer, hyaluronic acid serum, and daily sunscreen in one lightweight formula.
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An Oregon teenager hit the jackpot when he thrifted a jacket worn by NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain for $3.07 and sold it at auction for just under $90,000. Quinn Brown told the Associated Press he spotted the bright yellow Lakers jacket after someone tossed it into a clothing bin at a Portland Goodwill in January. Brown, who sells used clothing online, researched the piece by comparing stitching details with photos of Chamberlain wearing what appeared to be a similar jacket. “I really just wanted to make sure, because it was so hard to believe at the time,” he said. After Brown posted the jacket on social media, Sotheby’s contacted him and dispatched an armored vehicle to collect it for auction. The jacket sold Monday for $89,600, below its original $150,000-$250,000 estimate. “I didn’t even think that finding something like this was possible,” Brown said. “I got very, very lucky.” Sotheby’s described the jacket as an “extraordinary piece of memorabilia” from Chamberlain’s final NBA season. Chamberlain played in the NBA for 14 seasons before retiring in 1973. He died at the age of 63 in October 1999 of congestive heart failure
A passenger plane was forced to make an emergency landing following a 10-person brawl onboard. EasyJet flight EZY3352 was en route from the Spanish island of Tenerife to Liverpool, U.K., on Tuesday with 186 people onboard, when pandemonium erupted. Air Traffic Control in Britain confirmed to GB News that the plane had returned to its point of origin because the fight posed a threat to the safety of the flight. Cops were at Tenerife South airport to meet the plane when it landed. The 17-year-old Airbus A320 later completed its journey to England safely after a four-hour delay, according to FlightRadar24. “A group of about 10 passengers had started a fight on board, and the captain decided to return due to the danger it posed to the safety of the flight,” ATC told the network. EasyJet said the plane “returned to the airport and was met by police due to a group of passengers behaving disruptively.”“Our cabin and ground crew are trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers is not compromised at any time,” a spokesperson added.