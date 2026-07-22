Arrested Republican Accused of Enticing a Child on Roblox

A Republican state legislator has been charged with enticing a minor after police say he had explicit conversations with a child that began on Roblox. Elliot Pritt, a member of West Virginia’s House of Delegates who is also a teacher, was arrested Wednesday and faces a federal count of enticement of a minor, according to a criminal complaint. The complaint alleges that Pritt, 36, started communicating with a student on Roblox while she was in eighth grade, which later transitioned to them talking on Snapchat. The student’s family reported that Pritt shared nude images of himself, requested sexually explicit photos, and sexually abused their loved one on multiple occasions on school grounds, according to the complaint. The state’s House Speaker, Roger Hanshaw, called for Pritt to resign immediately. “What Elliot Pritt is accused of doing is shocking, disgusting, and disappointing in every way,” Hanshaw, who is also a Republican, said in a statement. “I urge Elliott Pritt, for the benefit of his family and the people of his District, to spare his students and his colleagues at every level the continued embarrassments and distractions and to resign from elected office as soon as he is able.”