Tommy Lee Jones’s Daughter’s Cause of Death Revealed

Victoria Jones’s death was an accident, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in San Francisco announced on Tuesday, per People.

The late daughter of Oscar-winner Tommy Lee Jones, 79, was found deceased at San Francisco’s Fairmont Hotel in the early hours of New Year’s Day, at the age of 34. The Medical Examiner’s office has now identified the cause of death as the “toxic effects of cocaine.”

Audio from city dispatchers obtained by TMZ the day Jones was reportedly found unresponsive revealed the former child actress was called in as a Code 3, the code for “overdose, color change.”

Tommy Lee Jones was granted a temporary conservatorship in 2023 to remand his daughter to rehab. Ken Ishii/Ken Ishii/Getty Images

The family said in a joint statement last month, “We appreciate all of the kind words, thoughts, and prayers. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.”

Victoria was one of two children Jones shares with his ex-wife, Kimberlea Cloughley. They also have a son, Austin Jones, 43.

The youngest Jones had reportedly been battling substance abuse for years, leading to several run-ins with the law in 2025, including multiple arrests, according to The New York Post. One arrest was associated with possession of a controlled substance.

Victoria Jones briefly pursued acting as a child. William Conran - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

In 2023, the Oscar-winning actor attempted to step in when his daughter was placed under a 14-day psychiatric hold at a California hospital, petitioning for a conservatorship. Jones said in the court filings that his daughter was exhibiting “life-threatening conduct” and needed to be remanded to a rehab facility.

The conservatorship matter was dropped months after Victoria was admitted to rehab, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

As a kid, Victoria appeared in several films with her father, including Men in Black II and The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada, before giving up acting altogether. She last appeared on screen with her father in 2014’s The Homesman, which the star also co-wrote and directed.