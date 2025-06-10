Lena Dunham’s New Netflix Show Could Be the Next ‘Girls’

There’s a new Lena Dunham series coming and, as is typically the case when it comes the pop-culture lightning rod, there’s already a storm of opinion swirling around its trailer.

Netflix just unveiled the first trailer for the new romantic comedy series Too Much, and it’s like Girls and Bridget Jones’s Diary had a baby—which makes sense, given that Dunham is responsible for one of those two projects.

Meg Stalter in 'Too Much' Ana Blumenkron/Netflix

Too Much follows Jessica (Hacks scene-stealer Megan Stalter), a young woman from New York City who moves to London after a brutal breakup in search of a fresh start. There, she connects with Felix (The White Lotus hunk Will Sharpe), a musician whose chaotic lifestyle is a whole series of red flags on paper, but it might just be what recovering workaholic Jessica needs to move on from her ex.

“My ex-boyfriend is living with another woman right now,” Jesse says to Felix in the trailer.

“Want me to murder them?” he asks.

His response makes Jessica laugh, and she quips back at him, “Yeah, I want you to cut their heads off and sew them back on.”

Co-created by Dunham and her husband, Luis Felber, along with the producers of Notting Hill, the series also stars Michael Zegen, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Watts, Andrew Rannells, Rhea Pearlman, and Janizca Bravo. A slew of celebrity cameos were also just announced, including Andrew Scott, Kit Harington, Jennifer Saunders, Jessica Alba, and Rita Ora.

Andrew Scott, Jennifer Saunders, Kit Harington, Jessica Alba, and Rita Ora are all in Too Much? Say less! pic.twitter.com/WzOwALDVVj — Netflix (@netflix) June 10, 2025

There might even be a new rendition of Fergie’s 2006 smash hit “London Bridge”!?

Fergie was in London today re shooting the video for 'London Bridge' for Lena Dunham's new Netflix show pic.twitter.com/PVt8aORT1U — PopCulture (@notgwendalupe) June 4, 2025

Early social media reaction to the trailer hint that quite a few people are looking forward to the new rom-com series.

CAST MEGAN STALTER IN EVERYTHING https://t.co/3UqfDI7DQ0 — Josh Small (@bigjoshsmall) June 10, 2025

"There's no such thing as TOO MUCH."



I know a Carly Rae Jepsen quote when I see one https://t.co/f2h1UxKE6S pic.twitter.com/0vCRfjYQuP — @PumpkinSpiceCup 🌺🌸🌹🌻🌼🌷 (@PumpkinSpiceCup) June 10, 2025

Of course, as the run of HBO’s Girls proved, Dunham is a divisive figure and industry presence, leading some to already dismiss Too Much based on her involvement.

propaganda i’m not falling for:



the lena dunham career revival https://t.co/Lx3oxZugGT — ‎جوجل المترجم (@puffpuffpowa) June 10, 2025

Lena Dunham’s bread and butter really is transplant/gentrifier propaganda https://t.co/maH9ikPQmK — _ (@yaac43ffy) June 10, 2025

In an interview for Netflix’s Tudum, Dunham shared where the inspiration for her show came from.

“When I first started coming to the UK for work … I thought to myself, ‘I want to write something about the experience of being a foreigner here, and the fantasies we have of [London] versus the realities,’” Dunham said. “Then when I met my husband, Luis, I felt like I was experiencing all of that, but in the context of a relationship.”