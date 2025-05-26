Summer is a time for relaxation, and what better way to unwind than kicking back and watching the best that television has to offer. And lucky for you, this season, we’re drowning in choices.

From supernatural comedies like Netflix’s Wednesday, the Addams family spinoff, to pulse-pounding thrillers like Apple TV+’s Chief of War, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re into epic adventures, heart-racing mysteries, or a swoon-worthy romance, this summer’s TV lineup has you covered.

So, grab your remote and settle in: Here is your guide to the 25 most bingeable shows of summer 2025.

Next Gen NYC

May 27 on Bravo

Nepo babies, the Big Apple, and public transport. Sign me up! Bravo’s hottest new reality show, Next Gen NYC, follows the offspring of the network’s biggest stars and rising social media darlings. It’s a Gen Z takeover, and like most things involving this generation, it’s either going to be a smash hit or fizzle as fast as TikTok invents a new micro-trend.

Adults

May 28 on FX

FX’s new comedy follows a group of co-dependent 20-something housemates stumbling through the chaos of early adulthood. What could go wrong? Pretty much everything.

Sarah Jessica Parker in "And Just Like That..." Craig Blankenhorn/HBO

And Just Like That

May 29 on Max

And just like that, another season of the Sex and The City spinoff is here. Coming to HBO late May, the newest season focuses on Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) over the course of one steaming hot New York Summer, following the women as they navigate new and old loves. Aidan (John Corbett) and a pack of rats will be there too. #NYCSummer.

The Better Sister

May 29 on Prime Video

Imagine marrying your sister’s ex-husband, only for him to turn up dead after a gruesome murder. Crazy, right? Well, that’s what Jessica Biel’s character is facing in Amazon Prime Video’s newest thriller series, The Better Sister.

Dept. Q

May 29 on Netflix

Based on Jussi Adler-Olsen’s book series, Netflix’s new crime drama takes us to Edinburgh, where former detective Carl Morck (Matthew Goode) leads a team of misfit officers tackling the toughest cold cases. It’s The X-Files without the aliens, and honestly, we’re here for it.

Love Island USA

June 3 on Peacock

A new bombshell has entered the villa. Peacock’s American spinoff of the U.K. reality television show, about a group of attractive singles who are placed in a house together and try to find love, returns for one steaming hot summer. You can look forward to sunscreen, abs, and a whole lot of relationship drama.

Stick

June 4 on Apple TV+

“Wowww.” Watch Owen Wilson play golf in Apple TV+’s new comedy series, Stick. The show follows Pryce Cahill (Wilson), a washed-up golfer, who begins to coach a rising star in the sport and discovers a shot at redemption he never saw coming. Now, this comedy could really be a “hole in one.”

Call Her Alex

June 10 on Hulu

Instead of Call Her Daddy, you can just call her Alex. Told in two-parts, the new Hulu docuseries will focus on Alex Cooper, host and creator of the wildly popular Call Her Daddy podcast, following her in the lead-up to her first live tour. It will also look at Cooper’s early years growing up as a shy kid in Pennsylvania, examining how she became the podcasting queen that she is today. It’s safe to say that viewers can probably expect a lot of girlbossing from this new docuseries.

Kelly in "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders." Netflix

America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

June 18 on Netflix

Some people like to call them “America’s sweethearts.” I like to call them the most exploited group of women in the NFL. You decide which one is more accurate. Netflix’s fascinating docuseries about the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders is back with its second season, and it’s got everything: high kicks, pom poms, and gross violations of workers’ rights. Trust me, you aren’t going to want to miss this. Let’s just say the first season had me ranting about this cheerleading team to everyone in my life.

We Were Liars

June 18 on Prime Video

Based on E. Lockhart’s bestselling 2014 novel, We Were Liars is Prime Video‘s latest exploration of beautiful people with dark secrets. The story follows Cadence (Emily Alyn Lind), a 17-year-old heiress who spends her summers on her grandfather’s private island with a close-knit group of friends known as “the liars.” But after a mysterious accident wipes her memory of one fateful summer, Cadence returns determined to uncover the truth. The only problem? Everyone’s keeping secrets, and no one’s telling the same story. A TV show about messed up rich people? I shall be tuning in.

The Buccaneers

June 18 on Apple TV+

Summer is officially the season of romance. Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers is back with its second season, following a group of young women from American who move to London in hopes of finding husbands. The show is ready to make everyone swoon.

Morgan Spector, Carrie Coon, and Harry Richardson in "The Gilded Age." Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

The Gilded Age

June 22 on HBO

Everything is better with Carrie Coon. The star of The White Lotus returns as Bertha Russel in HBO’s The Gilded Age, a show where old and new money clash. This season, the Russells embark on a high stakes venture that could either solidify their place in high society or send them tumbling down. Meanwhile, over at the Brook household, turmoil is brewing after Ada (Cynthia Nixon) takes on the role as lady of the house. Come for the Coon, stay for the scandal.

Ironheart

June 24 on Disney+

Suit up! Marvel’s Ironheart is heading to Disney+ this June. After the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, genius inventor Riri (Dominique Thorne) heads to Chicago, where her path crosses with the charming Parker Robbins/The Hood (Anthony Ramos). Technology meets magic in what will hopefully be the superhero clash of the summer.

The Bear

June 25 on FX on Hulu

Yes, Chef! The most stressful culinary drama on TV is back, and it looks like time and money are running out for Chicago’s favorite chef, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White). After a controversial third season which left fans divided, The Bear is hoping that its fourth season will manager to claw the show back to prestige TV relevancy. Will they be successful? Tune into FX and Hulu to find out.

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun in "Squid Game." Ju-han/Netflix

Squid Game

June 27 on Netflix

Red light, green light. Let the final Squid Game commence. Netflix’s third and final installment of their hit South Korean thriller drops this summer, following the protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), who must deal with his grief after losing his best friend, Jung-bae (Lee Seo-hwan), all while trying to put an end to the games for good.

Smoke

June 27 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s thrilling new crime drama is all about smoke, arson, and dark secrets. Starring Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett, Smoke follows a detective and arson investigator, who must team up to stop a serial arsonist in the Pacific Northwest, before more lives are lost.

Too Much

July 10 on Netflix

Get ready for Too Much, Lena Dunham’s new series on Netflix. The show centers on Jesse, a driven New York City workaholic who, after a brutal breakup, moved to London in search of a fresh start. But once she gets there, Jesse quickly learns that running away from your problems is just a one-way ticket to more problems. The show stars Will Sharpe, Megan Stalter, Aylin Scott, Antonia Aakeel, and more.

Untamed

July 17 on Netflix

Starring Eric Bana, Sam Neill, and Rosemarie DeWitt, Untamed follows National Parks service agents as they investigate a brutal murder that hits disturbingly close to home.

Chief of War

Aug. 1 on Apple TV+

Jason Momoa plays warrior Ka’iana, who seeks to unify the Hawaiian Islands before Western colonization begins in the 18th century. Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett are the show’s co-creators, co-writers, and executive producers, who describe the series as their “passion project” centred on the indigenous perspective.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Aug. 4 on FX

The worst people you will ever meet are back, and they haven’t changed at all. The longest running sitcom on television returns with its 17th season, and fans of the show have a lot to look forward to. Apparently, this season is all about how “corporate America” ruins everything, including Paddy’s Pub. If you’re curious about what that means, then tune into FX in August to watch Charlie Day, Danny DeVito, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Kaitlin Olson to do their thing.

Platonic

Aug. 6 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+’s Platonic is back for its second season, and the chaos between middle-aged friends Sylvia (Rose Byrne) and Will (Seth Rogen) is only getting messier. With a whole lot of awkward friendship drama, the show will make you question your own platonic relationships.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Aug. 8 on Starz

Outlander: Blood of My Blood is here to give Outlander fans even more of what they love: epic romance, time-traveling drama, and steamy passion set against the backdrop of history. Premiering on Starz, the prequel focuses on the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, showing how their relationship shaped the events we’ve come to know and love in the original series. BookTok will probably love this one.

Alien: Earth

Aug. 12 on FX

FX ‘s latest sci-fi thriller will make you question everything, again. Based on the Ridley Scott Alien franchise, the show follows a group of soldiers who stumble upon a mysterious space vessel that crash-lands on Earth, unleashing humanity’s greatest nightmare. Spoiler alert: It’s not a good time for Earth.

(L-R) Joonas Suotamo, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Isaac Ordonez, Thing, and Luis Guzmán in "Wednesday." Helen Sloan/Netflix

Wednesday

Sept. 3 on Netflix

Get ready for more twisted thrills in Netflix’s Wednesday, as our favorite snarky goth teen from the Addams family returns to Nevermore Academy for another season of supernatural chaos. This time, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) investigates new mysteries, unearths even more family secrets, and faces off against new and old enemies alike. Summer of TV? More like summer of woe.

Washington Black

TBD Summer on Hulu

Hulu viewers better buckle up for an adventure. The show follows George Washington “Black,” an 11-year-old boy enslaved on a Barbados sugar plantation, who flees after a shocking death, setting off a life-altering journey. It stars Tom Ellis, Rupert Graves, Eddie Karanja, and Ernest Kingsley Junior.