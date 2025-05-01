The Tony nominations announcement was the biggest bloodbath in voting.

Apologies to everyone who covers presidential races. The Oscars. The Emmys. Heck, even Drag Race. (Oh wait, I do all of that. Sorry, Kevin. That’s OK, Kevin.)

So it is with a bit of expertise that I say this was one of the strongest seasons in modern Tony history with some of the harshest decisions to be made. The exclusions were brutal. And, as it happens, very famous...

Yes, some of that had to do with the theater community considering “how much do we want to embrace these movie stars charging $800 a ticket for their mediocre shows” while also realizing “hey, those movie stars are keeping Broadway alive.” (I certainly didn’t turn down my press ticket to see George Clooney…)

The biggest blood suffered: The A-listers. Poor Denzel Washington. Poor Jake Gyllenhaal. Despite making news as demanding the highest ticket prices in Broadway history, both were snubbed in the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play race for their work in Othello.

A photo still from 'Glengarry Glen Ross' EMILIO MADRID/Emilio Madrid

Kieran Culkin, who had headline writers salivating over the possibility of winning the Emmy, Oscar, and Tony in a matter of months—the latter for his buzzy turn in Glengarry Glen Ross—wasn’t nominated; instead, his co-star Bob Odenkirk was.

Also on the chopping block: Jim Parsons for Our Town, Romeo + Juliet leads Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler, and Nick Jonas, who stars in the revival of The Last Five Years.

One could argue that Clooney escaped the celebrity culling unscathed—he did get nominated in the category that Washington and Gyllenhaal missed out in. He was nominated for Best Actor, but his splashy production of Good Night, and Good Luck wasn’t included in Best Play, despite it being one of the hardest-to-get tickets on Broadway.

Glenn Fleshler and George Clooney in Good Night, And Good Luck. Emilio Madrid

It cements the theory that what’s made this season so invigorating is how original and how vibrant it was—to the extent that when the Tony nominations were announced Thursday morning, whether or not your favorite celebrity got in was an afterthought. It was the embarrassment of riches in categories like Best Actress in a Musical that was going to mean that several of at least eight or nine worthy contenders were going to be left out.

Thankfully, both leads of Death Becomes Her, one of the most genuinely hilarious and best-sung musicals in a long time were nominated. Congratulations Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard. I had already stocked up on tissues and taken Theraflu so I could scream if one got in and the other didn’t.

Death Becomes Her Matthew Murphy

That category, Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical, is the one all eyes are going to be on. Whether Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Blvd.) or Audra McDonald (Gypsy) should win has occupied more gay brunches and happy hours than I care to admit. (If there’s a queer person within one block of a gathering, it is brought up.) McDonald is now officially the most Tony-nominated performer in history, with her 11th nomination.

Jasmine Amy Rogers from BOOP! The Musical joins the quartet. (The capitalization and exclamation point in that title makes me jump every time I read it.) The ruthless category means that Helen J. Shen isn’t nominated for Maybe Happy Ending, nor are previous winners Idina Menzel, for singing upside down off a tree in Redwood, and Sutton Foster, for singing on a bed, in Once Upon a Mattress.

Given how competitive this category was, it’s confusing that Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical is the one that had the tie warranting six nominees. (More men? No thanks.) But congrats to the very deserving Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending), Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw), Tom Francis (Sunset Blvd.), Jonathan Groff (Just in Time), James Monroe Inglehart (A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical), and Jeremy Jordan (Floyd Collins).

Cole Escola’s Oh Mary! Emilio Madrid

The year of theater can’t be talked about with mentioning Cole Escola’s demented, absolutely stupid, and, as such, totally brilliant surprise hit Oh, Mary! Should this Pulitzer-worthy clown show ever make it to a regional theater near you, I won’t spoil the plot. But I take solace that Tony voters found it fitting to shower nominations on it: Best Play, Best Actor (Escola), Best Featured Actor (Conrad Ricamora), Best Direction, and Best Costume Design.

If you’re scanning the list for celebs, names like Jonathan Groff (Just in Time, Best Actor in a Musical), Sadie Sink (John Proctor Is the Villain, Best Actress in a Play), Daniel Dae Kim (Yellow Face, Best Actor in a Play), and the words Stranger Things appear. Yes, there is a Stranger Things play on Broadway, titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow. It’s a marvel of visual effects, earning a special Tony citation for those, and its lead Louis McCartney was also nominated.

Based on this morning, what should you see if you happen to be in New York before the Tony ceremony on June 8?

The musicals Buena Vista Social Club, Death Becomes Her, and Maybe Happy Ending tied with 10 nominations apiece—and are all a blast. John Proctor Is a Villain and The Hills of California tied for the most nominations for a play; only the former is still open, and I guarantee you that you and whoever you go with will have *thoughts* when you emerge.

Audra McDonald and Joy Woods Julieta Cervantes

Sunset Blvd. and Gypsy are still open and are capital-E Events, thanks to their leading ladies’ performances. And if you’ve ever seen a play funnier than Oh, Mary!, I demand to know—and also have been stretching so I can dodge your Pinocchio nose when it grows from that lie.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

Best Play

English

The Hills of California

John Proctor Is the Villain

Oh, Mary!

Purpose

Best Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Best Revival of a Play

Eureka Day

Romeo + Juliet

Thornton Wilder’s Our Town

Yellow Face

Best Revival of a Musical

Floyd Collins

Gypsy

Pirates! The Penzance Musical

Sunset Blvd.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

George Clooney, Good Night, and Good Luck

Cole Escola, Oh, Mary!

Jon Michael Hill, Purpose

Daniel Dae Kim, Yellow Face

Harry Lennix, Purpose

Louis McCartney, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Laura Donnelly, The Hills of California

Mia Farrow, The Roommate

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Purpose

Sadie Sink, John Proctor is the Villain

Sarah Snook, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Darren Criss, Maybe Happy Ending

Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw

Tom Francis, Sunset Blvd.

Jonathan Groff, Just in Time

James Monroe Iglehart, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical

Jeremy Jordan, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Megan Hilty, Death Becomes Her

Audra McDonald, Gypsy

Jasmine Amy Rogers, BOOP! The Musical

Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Blvd.

Jennifer Simard, Death Becomes Her

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Glenn Davis, Purpose

Gabriel Ebert, John Proctor is the Villain

Francis Jue, Yellow Face

Bob Odenkirk, Glengarry Glen Ross

Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Tala Ashe, English

Jessica Hecht, Eureka Day

Marjan Neshat, English

Fina Strazza, John Proctor is the Villain

Kara Young, Purpose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Brooks Ashmanskas, SMASH

Jeb Brown, Dead Outlaw

Danny Burstein, Gypsy

Jak Malone, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Taylor Trensch, Floyd Collins

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club

Julia Knitel, Dead Outlaw

Gracie Lawrence, Just in Time

Justina Machado, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Joy Woods, Gypsy

Best Book of a Musical

Buena Vista Social Club

Marco Ramirez

Dead Outlaw

Itamar Moses

Death Becomes Her

Marco Pennette

Maybe Happy Ending

Will Aronson and Hue Park

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Dead Outlaw

Music & Lyrics: David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna

Death Becomes Her

Music & Lyrics: Julia Mattison and Noel Carey

Maybe Happy Ending

Music: Will Aronson

Lyrics: Will Aronson and Hue Park

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

Music & Lyrics: David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical

Music & Lyrics: Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Marsha Ginsberg, English

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Marg Horwell and David Bergman, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Miriam Buether and 59, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Scott Pask, Good Night, and Good Luck

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Rachel Hauck, Swept Away

Dane Laffrey and George Reeve, Maybe Happy Ending

Arnulfo Maldonado, Buena Vista Social Club

Derek McLane, Death Becomes Her

Derek McLane, Just in Time

Best Costume Design of a Play

Brenda Abbandandolo, Good Night, and Good Luck

Marg Horwell, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Rob Howell, The Hills of California

Holly Pierson, Oh, Mary!

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club

Gregg Barnes, BOOP! The Musical

Clint Ramos, Maybe Happy Ending

Paul Tazewell, Death Becomes Her

Catherine Zuber, Just in Time

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Natasha Chivers, The Hills of California

Jon Clark, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Heather Gilbert and David Bengali, Good Night, and Good Luck

Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski, John Proctor is the Villain

Nick Schlieper, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Jack Knowles, Sunset Blvd.

Tyler Micoleau, Buena Vista Social Club

Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun, Floyd Collins

Ben Stanton, Maybe Happy Ending

Justin Townsend, Death Becomes Her

Best Sound Design of a Play

Paul Arditti, Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Palmer Hefferan, John Proctor is the Villain

Daniel Kluger, Good Night, and Good Luck

Nick Powell, The Hills of California

Clemence Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Deans, Buena Vista Social Club

Adam Fisher, Sunset Blvd.

Peter Hylenski, Just in Time

Peter Hylenski, Maybe Happy Ending

Dan Moses Schreier, Floyd Collins

Best Direction of a Play

Knud Adams, English

Sam Mendes, The Hills of California

Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary!

Danya Taymor, John Proctor is the Villain

Kip Williams, The Picture of Dorian Gray

Best Direction of a Musical

Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club

Michael Arden, Maybe Happy Ending

David Cromer, Dead Outlaw

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Blvd.

Best Choreography

Joshua Bergasse, SMASH

Camille A. Brown, Gypsy

Christopher Gattelli, Death Becomes Her

Jerry Mitchell, BOOP! The Musical

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, Buena Vista Social Club

Best Orchestrations

Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, Just in Time

Will Aronson, Maybe Happy Ending

Bruce Coughlin, Floyd Collins

Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club

David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sunset Blvd.