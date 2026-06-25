‘Toy Story’ Star Reveals Storyline He Found ‘Creepy’

Warning: This story contains spoilers.

Toy Story star Tim Allen has revealed that one part of the latest installment of the franchise left him feeling a bit uncomfortable.

Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear, said he thought a scene in Toy Story 5—in which cowgirl Jessie, voiced by Joan Cusack, kisses Buzz as he tries to reveal his feelings for her—felt “creepy” at first.

“When I’m doing Toy Story, I’m literally an 8-year-old kid. That’s the personality I feel is inside Buzz—my 11-year-old self. So it’s like, ‘Oh God, oh no, I’m doing that?!’” Allen told Us Weekly.

Tim Allen has been the voice of Buzz Lightyear for more than 30 years. Jack Taylor/ Reuters

Allen compared his reaction to learning that Buzz would have a kissing scene to the way his now-17-year-old daughter used to react when the family watched romantic scenes together.

“Every time there’s a kissing scene, everybody gets really quiet in the room,” Allen said. “Especially when [Elizabeth was] a little younger. And that is exactly how I responded [to Buzz kissing Jessie].”

Allen also said he had concerns when he saw in the script that Buzz and Jessie would get “married” at the end of the film while the toys’ owner, Bonnie, is playing with them.

“I remember when I first read it, I said, ‘Are you going to show this?’ It’s like Woody’s bald spot. You kind of move them out of the animated thing, and it gets into some larger dramatic questions. Can they get married? And let’s move on from there,” Allen added.

Jessie takes on a more central role in “Toy Story 5.” Pixar/Disney/Pixar

However, Allen changed his mind about Buzz and Jessie’s relationship when he realized it would evoke different reactions depending on who was watching.

“I loved it because it affects everybody in the room,” Allen said. “Adults react one way, and then kids go, ‘Eew!’ You get that potpourri of responses.”

Allen also believes Buzz’s love story was added in by the writers for Toy Story 5 after he told Pixar he felt Buzz had been sidelined slightly in the previous film.

“I was just kidding around, but it was very startling when I saw the storyboards,” he said. “I said, ‘OK, so you took it seriously. That’s interesting!’ That was funny.”

Toy Story 5 is on course to be one of the biggest box-office hits of the year, having already grossed more than $200 million at the U.S. box office alone in less than a week.