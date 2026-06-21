‘Toy Story 5’ Gets Huge Buzz With Massive Opening

Toy Story 5 topped this weekend’s box office, earning an impressive $71 million domestically on Friday. It’s projected to make at least $150 million and possibly up to $175 million by the end of the weekend, according to some estimates. This is good news for Disney, especially considering the film, which follows the gang as they take a stand against technology, was made on a $250 million production budget. Coming in second was Spielberg’s Disclosure Day, which is expected to earn $17.2 million by the end of its second weekend of release, a 61 percent drop from its opening weekend. Still performing well at the box office is the horror film Obsession, which is in third place in its sixth week of release. Directed by a Gen Z filmmaker and made for less than $1 million, Obsession is set to reach $215 million domestically, with an additional $14 million expected this weekend. Not faring as well is A24’s The Death of Robin Hood, which made $1.1 million domestically and is projected to finish the weekend at $2.5 million.