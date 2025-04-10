Jessica Kirson Killed the TikTok Girls. For Comedy.

Jessica Kirson killed the TikTok girls.

She had to. They were simply too annoying.

The comedian, whose special, Jessica Kirson: I’m the Man, premieres April 25 on Hulu, didn’t actually murder influencers. Though she’d be in her right to. The anecdote features in her comedy set, which has Kirson doing one of her trademark voices to play both the TikTokers and herself.

The Daily Beast’s Obsessed is premiering the trailer for the special, which Kirson tells us is a triumphant moment for her.

“I’ve been doing standup for over 20 years, and this special is, truly, special,” she says. “My stand up has always stood out to the audiences I perform for, my fans, and especially to other comics. I’M THE MAN is me embracing everything I am: the crazy voices, the characters, and the fact that I am fearless on stage.”

She’s both self-effacing and provocative in the set, talking about everything from lying about how much she orders from room service to the gay man at Sephora who basically turned her into a drag queen.

“People need to laugh now more than ever,” she says. “After everything we’ve all been through these past few years, I wanted to create something brutally honest and authentic. I wanted the audience to know they are not alone, that I struggle too.”

Kirson broke out onto the scene after appearing on early seasons of Last Comic Standing. She’s since weathered the pivot from late-night TV appearances to going viral on TikTok for her comedy—and now, a special as part of Hulu’s Hularious series, which features a new stand-up special every month.

“I pride myself on being an entertainer,” Kirson says. “I wanted people to see a show and not have to think too much. That’s what people will experience, a fast paced ride. I am so proud of what I created. I can’t wait for the world to see it. Also, I’ll never be ok and I’m filled with fear.”