Hip-Hop Superstar Makes Surprise Appearance in New Blockbuster

Hip-hop star Travis Scott has made an unexpected appearance in the teaser trailer for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming movie The Odyssey.

The “Sicko Mode” artist was spotted in the new trailer for the eagerly-anticipated epic, set for release in July, having worked with Nolan on the soundtrack of his 2020 movie Tenet.

The trailer first aired during the NFL AFC championship game between the New England Patriots and the Denver Broncos on Fox on Sunday night. It features Scott in a hood, speaking to an assembly of soldiers while standing on a table.

“A war, a man, a trick—a trick to break the walls of Troy,” Kylie Jenner’s ex says as footage of the Trojan War plays out on screen. “It burning, screaming to the ground.”

Grammy nominee Scott, 34, bangs a staff on the table as the drama ramps up in Universal’s new one-minute-long teaser.

The movie is an adaptation of Homer’s magnum opus of the same name, which follows King Odysseus of Ithaca and his men as they make their way home over the course of 10 years after the Trojan War, which in turn had already taken a decade.

The star looks set to make the hop over to the big screen. James Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

According to the Daily Mail, Scott’s appearance in the trailer raises the possibility that his role “may be more than just a glorified cameo in Nolan’s latest parade of stars.”

The virtuoso director has assembled an impressive roster of top-tier talent for his new project, with ​​Tom Holland playing Telemachus, Zendaya as Athena, Jon Bernthal as Menelaus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Charlize Theron as Circe, and Nolan favorite Matt Damon as Odysseus.

Christopher Nolan collaborated with Scott for the 2020 movie 'Tenet.' JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

Nolan, 55, previously praised Scott for his song “The Plan,” which featured in Tenet, the New York Post reports.

Speaking to GQ, Nolan said the musician “became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle” for that project.

“His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound,” he added.

Matt Damon is set to lead an all-star cast in the adaptation of Homer's epic poem. Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Scott was equally as appreciative of Nolan’s work, saying of Tenet ahead of its release: “I can’t even explain it. You literally just have to watch it. It’s very fire.”

