Triggered Musk Insults Huge Pop Star Who Branded Him ‘Pathetic P***y B***h Coward’

Tech tycoon and self-anointed lord of “Dark MAGA” Elon Musk has clapped back at pop idol Billie Eilish after she took him down in a series of Instagram posts.

“She’s not the sharpest tool in the shed,” the Tesla CEO bristled in a decidedly more restrained riposte to what the “Birds of a Feather” hitmaker had written about him only days before.

Eilish’s labeling of Musk as a “f---ing pathetic p---y b---h coward” on Friday comes amid reports that the SpaceX founder and newfound icon of the online far right is on course to become the world’s first trillionaire.

Musk hit back after Eilish blasted him on Instagram. X/Elon Musk

Shareholders at Tesla earlier this month voted to approve a $1 trillion pay package in the form of a new stock grant for the electronic car manufacturer’s founder.

Eilish began her Instagram spree by reupping a post from a European abortion rights movement, My Voice, My Choice, which in turn included a rundown of “what he could do with” that astronomical amount of wealth.

Eilish pulled no punches with her opening salvo. Billie Eilish Instagram

She went on to repost several slides from the group’s original post, among them potential initiatives to end world hunger, provide safe drinking water for the entire planet, bring endangered species of wildlife back from the brink of extinction, and rebuild Gaza.

Her own colorful contribution was featured on the final slide.

Eilish has increasingly made headlines throughout her astronomic rise to pop stardom for calling on the world’s top earners to give away their money or invest it toward social causes.

Those efforts took a more personal turn even before her attack against Musk, when she attended the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards earlier this month, using her acceptance speech to directly address a number of billionaires in the room, among them Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Star Wars director George Lucas.

“Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you’re a billionaire, why are you a billionaire?” she asked. “If you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it.”

“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark, and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country,” she added.