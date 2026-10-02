Trump Impersonator Returns to Humiliate Melania

Comedian Sarah Cooper, the internet’s favorite Donald Trump impersonator, has a new target: Melania.

Cooper, 48, rose to viral stardom by sharing lip-sync videos of Trump on social media, released a pandemic-era Netflix special, and guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live!. But the internet sensation took a break from MAGA impressions after Joe Biden won the presidency in 2020, citing Trump fatigue and wanting to focus on original work. Now, she’s back.

In her new video, “Melania visits The Criterion Collection,” Cooper skewers the first lady, 56. She plays a confused Melania visiting the Criterion Closet, a walk-in film archive in New York City.

Sarah Cooper roasted Trump and comedian Louis C.K. as the guest host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in 2020. ABC

“My name is Melania Trump,” she begins. “I am OG first lady of the United States. And here I am in the Criterion Cookie Collection.”

An offscreen voice cuts in to correct her. “The Criterion Closet.” Cooper’s Melania doesn’t quite get it, adding, “The Criterion Collection closet.”

“I love to collect closet,” she continues, gesturing at her surroundings. “So, this one is very small. Not for me. We work very hard for the American people. We are very focused. We have a lot on our plate. But we eat it all, and we work hard. We work 97 minutes per minute and 18 days an hour for the American people.”

Cooper then goes on to discuss specific movies, first claiming she and Trump, 80, had “read all of these books” before her cameraperson corrects her again.

“We have read all of these movies,” she says, before launching into baffling explanations of films like Phantom Thread, Won’t You Be My Neighbor, and Shaun of the Dead.

Sarah Cooper’s Melania called the Criterion Closet the “Criterion Cookie Collection.” YouTube/ Sarah Cooper

She then holds up a copy of the Jim Carrey film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and lapses into a meandering, nonsensical metaphor about American politics.

“Eternal means all the time,” she intones. “Which, we are working all the time for the American people. So, I definitely love this. I love to have a spotless mind. I take my mind, and I take all the spots off of it. And that is really what this movie is about. It is smart, sexy, seriously funny.”