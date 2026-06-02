Trump Posts Bonkers Warning to Remaining Late-Night Hosts

President Donald Trump has warned he is coming after three more “limping” late-night talk show hosts, after bragging about taking Stephen Colbert’s scalp at CBS.

Trump, who turns 80 this month, spent his Monday evening on another erratic Truth Social posting spree.

He fired off 47 posts in a 31-minute window between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m., including the threat that he is keeping a scoreboard about how many of his enemies he has “taken out” over the past two weeks, with more in his sights.

Donald Trump brags about Colbert's sacking. screen grab

As well as the “REALLY DUMB” Colbert’s The Late Show ending on May 21, Trump’s list of personal unemployment victories included a primary defeat for rogue Republican congressman Thomas Massie, who clashed with the president over the release of the Epstein files.

“My score, for two weeks, is 38-0, with three more limping Late Night Talk Show Hosts, including Low Ratings Bill Maher and his Fake `Laughing Machine’, to go,” Trump wrote, seemingly referring to a laugh track used in some TV shows. Maher’s show Real Time is filmed in front of a live studio audience.

“It is my Honor to be working so hard for our Country!” Trump signed off.

While Maher attended the White House last year as the guest of Kid Rock, the president has repeatedly posted about the Real Time host this year.

Maher poked the bear last week when he mocked the retro lineup for Trump’s State Fair musical event, which has been beset by artists canceling.

Bill Maher took aim at Donald Trump's failing musical party. Real Time with Bill Maher/ YouTube

“We’re having a 250th birthday party for America. A concert,” Maher said on his show last Friday. “They announced the lineup: Vanilla Ice, Milli Vanilli, Morris Day, Bret Michaels. I think this is very admirable about the president—it shows that he’s concerned for the unemployed.”

Last month, Trump put Fox on blast for having “Low Rated” Maher on their channel, saying he “gains ‘credibility’ by constant referral to him as though he were a Liberal source of ‘Wisdom’.”

After Trump’s Democratic nemesis Gov. Gavin Newsom of California appeared on Real Talk, the president let loose on Truth Social.

Bill Maher interviewed Gavin Newsom, much to Trump's horror. HBO

“Bill Maher is a weak and ineffective person who I got to know very well during my dinner with him at the White House. He was nervous, scared, and the first words he uttered as he entered the Oval Office were, `Can I have a drink?’ It was very endearing but, at the same time, absolutely pathetic.”

“Fox should stop putting this person on,” Trump continued, in a post that dropped into his usual all-caps to signify rage.

“He’s not representing us. You look weak, stupid, and ineffective, and I hate seeing that,” Trump vented. “DON’T USE BILL MAHER ANY LONGER AS A REPRESENTATIVE OF YOU! I hate hearing that `Bill Maher said…' — Bill Maher is a MORON, though slightly more talented than Jimmy Kimmel.”

Kimmel, while not mentioned by name in Trump’s Monday post, is a regular small-screen foe of the president.

Last year, Kimmel’s talk show was benched for a week after a clash with the FCC over a joke about slain right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Donald Trump on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2016. Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Con

In April, the feud was reignited when Kimmel joked that first lady Melania Trump had the “glow of an expectant widow”—just days before a gunman attacked the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner where Trump had been due to speak.

After Melania called Kimmel “a coward” in a social media post, Trump directly called out the network that employs the talk show host.

“When is ABC Fake News Network firing seriously unfunny Jimmy Kimmel, who incompetently presides over one of the Lowest Rated shows on Television?,” Trump posted on Truth Social. People are angry. It better be soon!!! President DJT.”

It is unclear who the third talk show host on Trump’s scorecard is. He has previously criticized Seth Meyers, Jon Stewart and John Oliver, who have all mocked him and his administration.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.