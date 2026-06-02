Trump Launches Insane Posting Spree After Blowing Up Peace

President Donald Trump self-soothed after a stalled attempt at ending his war with Iran with a particularly hectic Truth Social posting spree on Monday night.

Trump, 79, had details of his explicit conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leaked on Monday, hours after their phone call took place.

“You’re f---ing crazy,” the president reportedly told Netanyahu, according to a report in Axios. “You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your a--. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”

U.S. President Donald Trump reacts in the Oval Office in Washington, D.C. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

As the evening progressed, Trump hit Truth Social just after 9:15 p.m to share a Fox News article praising his Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s anti-DEI speech.

From there, the fast-fingered president fired off 47 posts in a 31-minute window, including making numerous posts in the space of one minute at the height of his spree. After the initial burst, Trump then kept posting sporadically until just after midnight.

It is a remarkably strong start to the month for the prolific poster, who made a mind-melting 831 posts on Truth Social in May alone.

Monday’s tally of 47 posts in 31 minutes also comprehensively beats his tally of posting 52 times in six hours on Saturday, which included a torrent of memes, AI slop, political attacks, and fan-made tributes.

Of his Monday evening posts, 23 were to endorse Republicans for re-election. While they were personalized messages for each candidate, most also included a link to voting locations.

He also took shots at his nemesis, California Governor Gavin “Newscum”, while endorsing Steve Hilton for Newsom’s role.

Protesters hold signs as California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton gives a press conference outside the San Jose Diridon Station in San Jose, California, U.S., May 26, 2026. Manuel Orbegozo/REUTERS

“People are fleeing, Crime is increasing, and Taxes are the highest of any State in the Country, maybe the World. Steve can turn it around, before it is too late, and, as President, I will help him to do so! With our Administration, working alongside a Great Governor like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before,” Trump wrote.

The president also recycled his post about how the “Fake News Media” would twist a mythical Iran surrender as “Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America.” Trump has now shared the exact same post three times since last month, dusting it off last week after his medical exams.

Trump's Truth Social post about Iran has now been shared three separate times. screen grab

Trump has posted the exact same message twice already. screen grab

He made no further reference to his phone call with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which he had posted about twice earlier on Monday. Trump said the talks with the Israeli leader were “very productive,” and that no troops would be sent to Beirut. Any that were on the way “have already been turned back,” the president continued.

However his recollection of the event seemed to deviate from Netanyahu, who posted on X he had told Trump “if Hezbollah does not cease attacking our cities and citizens—Israel will attack terror targets in Beirut.”

As part of his Monday night onslaught, the president also bragged about his role in CBS axing The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last month.

Trump posted that in the last fortnight he had “taken out many bad Political ‘Leaders’ and Pundits including Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Lightweight `Congressman’ Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Brad Raffensperger of Georgia, REALLY DUMB Stephen Colbert of CBS, and others.”

He tallied that his score was 38-0, and took aim at “three more limping Late Night Talk Show Hosts, including Low Ratings Bill Maher and his Fake ‘Laughing Machine,’ to go. It is my Honor to be working so hard for our Country!”

Donald Trump brags about Colbert's sacking. screen grab

The president also shared a photo of the recently-reopened Simón Bolívar Memorial in Washington D.C., as well as returning Canada to his conversations about future territories of the U.S. by sharing an article on the country with the caption, “51st State!”

Trump also shared an X post his son Eric made last week, where he linked a Fox News segment about eight candidates the president endorsed being successful in this year’s primaries.

The president also found time to share news footage from a May 23 event at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi. He did not attend the event, but was put on speakerphone by the U.S. ambassador to share his affection for Indian Prime Minister Modi.

After his initial burst of posts, Trump returned to Truth Social at 10:46 p.m. to share another endorsement he had seemingly omitted earlier.

Following a brief 30-minute break, the president posted four times in two minutes between 11: 11 p.m and 11: 13 p.m, on random topics including Hunter Biden’s laptop, green energy grants, fabric production and sharing a glowing conservative article about his physical last week which claims he “looks 14 years younger than he is.”

The president fired off three more posts before midnight, which shared reports on a case involving Democratic Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a “grand conspiracy” over the FBI raid of his Mar-a-Lago property and a call for Democrats who aided Cuba to be investigated for treason.

He began Tuesday with a post at 12:08 a.m., discussing his former attorney Michael Cohen, who testified against Trump in his civil fraud and criminal hush-money trials.

Donald Trump posts about Michael Cohen on Truth Social. screen grab

“I an innocent man who has been horribly treated,” Trump wrote. “Hopefully the Courts will do what everyone knows should be done.”