Trump, 79, Repeats Rambling Rant Hours After Medical Test

President Donald Trump left heads scratching after posting one of his rambling Truth Social rants again, eight days after he originally sent it.

Trump, who turns 80 in less than three weeks, is no stranger to re-posting on his social media platform. However, he usually recycles memes or photos and tends to repost or pin his original post, instead of creating a new one.

On Tuesday, Trump reheated a 139-word rant he wrote about a possible surrender by Iran and slating the “Fake News Media” and the “Dumacrats,” after first unleashing it on May 18.

While Trump often repeats key phrases or insults, the two posts are identical.

Donald Trump recycles the exact same post eight days later. screen grab

The repeated message sees Trump say that if “Iran surrenders” and admits defeat to the “great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A.,” the media will claim “Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America.” After finally using a period in his rant, Trump wrote, “They have gone absolutely CRAZY!!!”

The president made the second-hand post at 3:32 p.m on Tuesday, less than three hours after reporting on Truth Social that he had returned from his third scheduled medical appointment at Walter Reed in 13 months.

Trump’s visible health issues, including bruised hands and swollen ankles, and his stamina have been questioned in the last year. He has been frequently spotted nodding off during key meetings and engagements—including at a Memorial Day event at Arlington Cemetery on Monday.

Trump fired off Truth Social posts on his way back from Walter Reed. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

In his post-medical message on Truth Social, Trump claimed, “Everything checked out PERFECTLY.”

However, the president’s post prompted online sleuths to question the president’s health.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment.

On Tuesday, the White House’s Rapid Response X account melted down over criticisms of Trump’s health, calling out reporters for “baselessly speculating” about Trump’s health, which they said was “perfect.”

Trump’s medical assessment took over three hours, with a White House official telling reporters that details of the latest testing could be expected “in the next day or so.”

The White House claimed Trump was having preventive medical and dental checkups.

Donald Trump's aides say the 79-year-old closes his eyes during meetings as a “listening mechanism.” Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Trump made an unscheduled stop at his Florida dentist. Doctor and CNN commentator Jonathan Reiner pointed out on X at the time that the White House has a dental office on site.

“The White House has had a dental operatory since the Hoover Admin. Routine dental exams can be done in the WH,” he wrote.

On Tuesday, MS NOW’s medical analyst Dr. Vin Gupta also questioned the medical information released on Trump.

The physician pointed to a health assessment issued by the White House last year, which claimed Trump has an “NFL linebacker’s physique: six-three, about 220.”

“You know, hard to believe — not credible,” Gupta said of the 2025 evaluation.

“And then also sweeping statements on his lab values and his imaging saying that they’re quote unquote, ‘astonishingly good,’ in the past,” he continued.