Doctor Calls Out Trump’s Odd Medical Visit in Florida

Donald Trump, 79, made an unscheduled stop at his Florida dentist on Saturday morning, igniting even more speculation about his health.

Doctor and CNN commentator Jonathan Reiner pointed out on X that the White House has a dental office on site, raising questions about whether the visit, which was not on the president’s public schedule, was for an emergency.

“The White House has had a dental operatory since the Hoover Admin. Routine dental exams can be done in the WH,” he wrote in response to a press report about the president’s appointment.

Reiner went on to add, “There’s been such lack of candor about the health of the president that even a visit to the dentist raises questions.”

Trump also snuck in some golfing on Saturday. JONATHAN ERNST/REUTERS

The president has spent significant time in the past week discussing his own health, and that of anyone seeking the job.

In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, he declared that anyone running for president should “be forced to take a Cognitive Examination prior to entering the Race!”

“I took the Exam three times during my (’THREE!’) Terms as President, and ACED IT ALL THREE TIMES — An Achievement that, even on a single Exam, according to the Doctors, has rarely been done before!” he boasted, despite only having served one full term as president thus far.

Trump is overdue for his annual physical; his last one was on April 11, 2025, and declared the president was in “excellent health.”

His increasingly unhinged rants on Truth Social, late night posting flurries, and rambling public remarks have invited questions from medical professionals about the state of his cognitive function.

X/Jonathan Reiner

After Trump declared last month on Truth Social that Iran’s “whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Reiner, a one-time doctor to former Vice President Dick Cheney, called for a new law to monitor the president’s health.

“It’s time for Congress to enact a law requiring the White House physician to periodically and officially certify the health of every president, and their fitness to hold office,” he said.

In a speech to his contemporaries at a Florida retirement community on Friday, Trump swerved from topic to topic, returning to his own cognition more than once.

“You know, I’ve had different faces, they’ve said, ‘He’s a mad genius.’ I didn’t mind that too much. Then they said, ‘He’s a horrible human being.’ I don’t like that much. Then they said, ‘He’s really not a smart person at all.’ I really hated that.

He described taking a cognitive test at Walter Reed as difficult, but declared he aced it.

“But there aren’t a lot of people that get it right. I got it right. You know, it was actually longer and more complex than that. But no, it’s a tough test, so I took it. And then everyone said, ‘All right, good, he’s smart. He’s smart.’”

After his ninety-minute marathon speech on Friday, the president had golf on his schedule for Saturday morning.

But first he stopped in at the dentist.

His motorcade left Mar-a-Lago before 8 a.m. Saturday morning, and returned him around 10 a.m.

He did not undergo general anesthesia during the appointment, USA Today reported.

Even if he had needed it, the White House’s dental facilities are equipped, Reiner said on X.

“The WH has a dental operatory (Pres Biden had a root canal there) so why a Sat morning visit in Florida? Maybe he just likes this dentist.”

The last dentist appointment on his public schedule was also in Florida, on Jan. 10.