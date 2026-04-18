Trump, 79, Teases UFO Secrets in Rambling Speech

President Donald Trump foreshadowed the release of a new batch of UFO files, because apparently that’s where he wants the spotlight right now.

Speaking at a Turning Point USA conference in Arizona on Friday night, Trump claimed the Pentagon is sitting on “very many interesting documents” related to unidentified aerial phenomena, hinting that disclosures could be imminent.

President Donald Trump foreshadowed the release of a new batch of UFO files at a Turning Point USA event. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“I recently directed the Secretary of War... to begin releasing government files relating to UFOs and unexplained aerial phenomena, and I figured this was a good crowd because I know you people—you’re really into that,” he told the audience.

“This process is well underway, and we found many very interesting documents, I must say. And the first releases will begin very, very soon, so you can go out and see if that phenomenon is correct.”

The timing of the UFO tease landed amid continued confusion over the status of the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran, which Trump insists is effectively over—even as officials in Tehran say no such agreement exists.

In a blunt post on X, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliament speaker and a key negotiator, denied that Tehran has reached any agreement with the U.S.

“They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either,” he said.

“With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open.”

Iran’s speaker of parliament and a key negotiator, denied that Tehran has reached any agreement with the U.S. X

Trump doubled down on his own version of events in his Turning Point speech, suggesting a deal was close before launching into a rambling plan for the U.S. to collect “nuclear dust” from Iran.

“The USA will get all nuclear dust… you know what the nuclear dust is? That was that white powdery substance created by our B-2 bombers… We’re going to go in together with Iran, with lots of excavators… and we’re going to take it back home to the USA very soon,” he said.

Trump also revived talk of another conflict, once again floating Cuba as next in line for a military excursion.

“It’s called a new dawn for Cuba, we’re going to help them out with Cuba,” he said.

“We have people, Cuban-Americans, people that were brutally treated and whose families were killed and brutalized. And now, watch what happens.”

In a recurring theme, the president appeared to lose track of how many global conflicts he claims to have resolved, offering a muddled tally that didn’t quite add up.

Trump revived talk of another conflict, once again floating Cuba as the next military arena at the Turning Point USA event. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“I ended eight wars, and it may be a little early to say this, but if we add Iran and Lebanon, that will be 10 wars ended and many, many millions of lives saved,” Trump said.

There were also more offbeat moments. At one point, Trump fixated on the appearance of Danica Patrick, a former race car driver and outspoken supporter of the president, who praised her hair.

“Where’s Danica? I love Danica,” Trump said.

Trump praised Danica Patrick's hair, the former NASCAR driver has long been an outspoken supporter of the president. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

“I love her hair. I always liked her hair. I always liked the little widow’s peak.”