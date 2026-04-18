President Donald Trump, as he often does, complimented one of his star female supporters with a comment on her looks as he checked her out—again.

Former professional race car driver Danica Patrick, 44, was the first woman to win an IndyCar Series race (at the age of 26). She also raced in the NASCAR Cup Series for several years, finishing with 7 top-10s and one pole position in 191 races. She left racing in 2018 to become a commentator for Sky Sports on Formula 1 races.

Trump got distracted by Danica Patrick's hair in an odd tangent during a Turning Point USA speech. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

She’s worth an estimated $80 million from high-profile endorsements, modeling gigs, an athleisure line, and her own wine. And she’s a fierce Trump supporter.

But what gets Trump’s wheels churning is her hair. He gushed about it from the podium at the conservative confab Turning Point USA in Phoenix on Friday.

“Where’s Danica? I love Danica,” Trump mooned. “I love her hair. I always liked her hair. I always liked the little widow’s peak.”

President Donald Trump spent his Friday night at a Turning Point USA event in Phoenix, Arizona. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

It was an odd detail to pick out about Patrick, and one that might be more appropriate for Yvonne DeCarlo as the creepy-looking mom in the 1960s TV series “The Munsters,” with her pointy widow’s peak jabbing into her forehead (a feature exaggerated by her little boy Eddie Munster).

“OK, not pervy at all,” noted a poster on X.

“Always about the hair,” another scoffed after the cringy comment. “He has a hair fetish.”

Another pointed out that Trump said nothing about Patrick’s “intelligence... racing accomplishments... her business acumen. No, he just likes her hair.”

Trump’s comments aren’t likely to shake Patrick’s admiration for him. Late last year, she called him the “best president we’ve ever had,” and she deemed him a “rational, reasonable choice” when she endorsed him in 2024.

It’s not the first time the president has fixated on a particular part of a woman’s body. He has repeatedly rhapsodized about White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s lips, often describing them as moving “like a machine gun.”