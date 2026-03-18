White House Gearing Up to Drop Next Epstein Distraction

President Donald Trump appears to be on the brink of unveiling his much-hyped disclosure on alien life.

The White House has registered the domain “alien.gov,” the Daily Mail reports, suggesting that the Trump administration is gearing up to release government files on extraterrestrial life.

Last month, Trump directed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other relevant government agencies to release all files related to “alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).”

Trump, 79, ordered the disclosure hours after complaining that former President Barack Obama had shared classified information on the matter. screen grab

But critics ridiculed the announcement as an attempt by the president to distract from another disclosure—the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files—in which Trump is referenced thousands of times and which he is desperate to move past.

“They’ve deployed the ultimate weapon of mass distraction, but the Epstein files aren’t going away… even for aliens,” GOP rebel Rep. Thomas Massie wrote on X.

For now, “aliens.gov” returns an error page—not footage of aliens inspecting our planet—but the domain is linked to the Executive Office of the President and appears in the official .gov registry maintained by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

When reached for comment, White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told the Daily Beast: “Stay tuned! 👽”

Trump, 79, ordered the disclosure just hours after complaining that former President Barack Obama had shared classified information on the matter.

“I saw no evidence during my presidency that extraterrestrials have made contact with us. Really!” Obama clarified after his comments went viral. Barack Obama/Instagram

Obama, 64, caused a stir after claiming on a podcast that aliens are “real,” but that he personally has not seen them. After his comments attracted global attention, he clarified that he was suggesting that it’s “statistically” likely that there is some form of life somewhere else in the universe, given how vast it is.

When asked about Obama’s take and whether he himself had any proof of “non-human visitors to earth,” Trump took aim at his predecessor.

“I don’t know if they’re real or not,” he said. “I can tell you he gave classified information. He’s not supposed to be doing that. He made a big mistake. He took it out of classified information.”

When Fox News reporter Peter Doocy reminded him he could “declassify anything” he wanted to, Trump said of Obama, “I may get him out of trouble by declassifying.”

Hours later, the president directed the top-secret files to be unsealed, citing “tremendous interest.” Hegseth, 45, reshared the Truth Social post with the alien and saluting emojis.

Hegseth said declassifying intel on UFOs wasn’t on his “bingo card.” Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The Pentagon chief, who would like to be called “Secretary of War,” gave an update a few days later, saying “We’ve got our people working on it right now.”

“I don’t wanna oversell how much time it will take. We’re digging in, we’re gonna be in full compliance with that executive order, eager to provide that for the president,” the former Fox News host said.