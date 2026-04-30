Top Doctor Draws Attention to Trump’s ‘Overdue’ Health Exam

President Donald Trump’s Truth Social boast about his brain power has drawn attention to his “overdue” annual physical exam.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist and CNN’s chief medical analyst, said the 79-year-old president is past due for his annual examination after Trump went on a bizarre posting spree on Thursday.

In one post, Trump bragged about “acing” a cognitive exam as he blasted his predecessors, Barack Obama and Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump raged at his political foes in a Truth Social meltdown. Donald Trump on Truth Social

“Anybody running for President or Vice President should be forced to take a Cognitive Examination prior to entering the Race! By doing so, we wouldn’t be surprised at people like Barack ‘Hussein’ Obama, or Sleepy Joe Biden, getting ‘ELECTED,’” he wrote.

“Our Country would be a much better place! I took the Exam three times during my (’THREE!’) Terms as President, and ACED IT ALL THREE TIMES — An Achievement that, even on a single Exam, according to the Doctors, has rarely been done before!”

Reiner, who has kept a close eye on Trump’s health, agreed with the president.

Jonathan Reiner pointed out that Trump is overdue for his annual physical. Jonathan Reiner on X

“I agree with the president that anyone running for POTUS should have a comprehensive medical, cognitive, and psychiatric assessment prior to the election,” he said on X. “I also believe that the president should be required to undergo such an evaluation once a year and the report should be submitted to Congress.”

He concluded his post by writing, “BTW, the president is overdue for his annual exam.”

When reached for comment, the White House blasted Reiner.

A photo composite of Donald Trump and King Charles with his makeup-covered left hand highlighted on April 27. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

“If it quacks like a duck, it may actually just be a Democrat hack doctor,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said. “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history and any so-called medical professionals engaging in armchair diagnosis or false speculation for political purposes are clearly breaking the Hippocratic Oath they’ve sworn to.”

Trump’s last annual physical exam was on April 11 last year.

The president's ankles bulged out of his favorite Florsheim shoes as he met King Charles. Chris Jackson/via REUTERS

On April 13, 2025, White House physician Sean Barbabella released a memo detailing the results of Trump’s exam, which included diagnostic and laboratory testing on top of consultations with 14 specialists.

The memo listed Trump as 6’3” and logged him at 224 pounds.

Trump's last annual physical exam was in April 2025. White House

“President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function,” Barbabella said. “President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.”

Months later, in July, the White House disclosed that Trump had chronic venous insufficiency, a common condition where leg veins struggle to push blood back up to the heart.

A couple more months later, in October, Trump underwent his second “routine yearly checkup,” further fueling speculation about the state of his health. This time, the test included “advanced imaging, laboratory testing, and preventive health assessments.”

“President Trump continues to demonstrate excellent overall health,” Barbabella said at the time.