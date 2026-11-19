TWILIGHT ZONE Trump’s Decades-Old Obsession With James Bond Star Exposed The new James Bond holds a special place in the president’s heart. The Daily Beast/Getty

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Donald Trump’s obsession with Robert Pattinson has resurfaced after the A-list actor was cast as the new James Bond.

In 2012, Trump was a real estate mogul, reality TV host, and apparently an ardent fan of Pattinson, who was then in his mid-20s. That year, Pattinson’s Twilight co-star and real-life girlfriend was publicly caught cheating on him with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders. The news sparked a media frenzy and widespread fan discourse.

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But no one seemed as invested as Trump, as a series of passionate posts on X has revealed. The now-president posted 11 times about Pattinson and Stewart in one month, after Stewart publicly apologized to her beau and the young couple briefly reconciled.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were in a relationship while they were the leads in the "Twilight" series. Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

“Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better!” Trump, then 66, urged.

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“Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert,” he wrote just a couple of days later.

X/@realDonaldTrump

The unsolicited relationship advice continued, as Trump predicted, “She will cheat again—100 certain—am I ever wrong?”

“After Friday’s Twilight release, I hope Robert Pattinson will not be seen in public with Kristen—she will cheat on him again!” Trump declared in yet another post.

He even extended an “open invite” for Pattinson to attend the Miss Universe 2012 pageant (Trump owned the Miss Universe Organization from 1996 until 2015).

X/@realDonaldTrump

Inevitably, the tirade of tweets ended. But when Hollywood Life asked Trump about Stewart on her 23rd birthday in April 2013, he simply said, “I think she’s doing just fine.”

Trump’s fixation with the couple did not go unnoticed then, and with Pattinson dominating headlines once again, the internet is reminding people of his obsession.

Journalist Mehdi Hasan posted an example of Trump’s remarks on the subject, alluding to the president’s inexplicable preoccupations.

Since Robert Pattinson is now James Bond, your obligatory Trump tweet on the topic. pic.twitter.com/PGoqHSNdWg — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 16, 2026

Others pointed out that Trump appears to be a “longtime fan” and may reignite his interest in Pattinson’s personal life with the upcoming 007 role.

I still cannot get over the fact that Donald Trump is a big Robert Pattinson fan. Craziness. https://t.co/kHmbOD7mDB — Marty. (@Atwitisborn) November 17, 2026

Waiting for Trump to weigh in on Robert Pattinson being cast as James Bond, since he’s such a longtime fan. pic.twitter.com/xrG44mCOVr — Skeptic Supreme (@SkepticSupreme) November 18, 2026

Pattinson, 40, has been the face of several big-wig franchises in the twenty-first century, like Twilight and Batman, and has also featured in Harry Potter. He is next starring in the third Dune film, set for release in December.

The actor has previously commented on Trump’s running commentary about him.

The Piccadilly Circus screen displays an announcement that British actor Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond in an upcoming film from Amazon MGM Studios, in London, Britain, November 16, 2026. Felix Ursell/via REUTERS

Speaking to the Daily Beast in 2017, Pattinson said, “It’s weird. I did notice—I think today or yesterday—in one of his Twitter cleanups that he deleted all those tweets! I was like, hey, are you trying to sweep me under the rug, man? What happened? I’m a part of your life!” The actor reportedly burst into laughter as he spoke.

Stewart also famously addressed the Trump-Pattinson saga when hosting Saturday Night Live in 2017. She began her monologue addressing just that: “I’m a little nervous to be hosting because I know that the president’s probably watching and, um, I don’t think he likes me that much. Here’s how I know.”

“Four years ago I was dating this guy Rob—Robert—and we broke up, and then we got back together, and for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane,” she continued, then read the inane examples above.

Stewart told a delighted audience, “OK. So to be fair, I don’t think Donald Trump hated me,” said Stewart, “I think he’s in love with my boyfriend, because he also tweeted this,” she added, mocking Trump’s bizarre Miss Universe invitation.

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Pattinson’s casting was announced on Monday after months of speculation and several other actors being named as possible contenders for the Bond takeover.

The Odyssey star snagged the role in the upcoming Amazon MGM production, helmed by Denis Villeneuve, Academy Award nominee and director of the Dune franchise.

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“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement. “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Chances are Trump approves of Pattinson’s casting, which also received a seal of approval from Amazon founder and MAGA-friendly billionaire Jeff Bezos, but the president hasn’t posted his thoughts yet.

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