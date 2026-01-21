Trump’s Fave Action Star, 79, Scores Huge Deal With Jeff Bezos

Donald Trump’s favorite ’80s action star Sylvester Stallone, 79, has signed a new multi-year first-look deal with Jeff Bezos’ Amazon MGM—just in time for the 50th anniversary of Rocky.

More macho content is to come, according to Deadline, which reports that Stallone’s Balboa production company’s next project, still untitled, will follow a Navy Seal during the “final days of the Vietnam War,” who “leads a desperate last stand with five men trapped behind enemy lines.”

Stallone told Deadline in a statement, “I’ve been fortunate to tell stories that have connected with audiences for nearly five decades, and I feel more inspired now than ever. Amazon has shown tremendous passion for where we can go next, especially as we approach the 50th anniversary of Rocky.”

Stallone's new deal is a re-up on his previous first-look with Amazon MGM from 2023. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

He added, “This deal gives Balboa the support and freedom to build projects that are truly special. I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead.”

News of the new deal comes a week before Bezos’ $40 million documentary, Melania, is set to premiere in theaters on Jan. 30. That documentary’s director, disgraced Rush Hour director Brett Ratner, received his long-hoped-for sequel to the Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan franchise from Trump’s other industry billionaire buddy, Skydance Paramount owner David Ellison.

Trump, a Rush Hour fan, reportedly had a hand in getting a greenlight from Paramount on the project.

Trump has referred to Stallone as “a very special guy, a real talent,” and “a friend of mine.” CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

Trump is likely be pleased that Stallone, who once referred to the president as “the second George Washington,” will continue to produce content with Bezos with the new multi-year deal.

The action star is on Trump’s shortlist of those he often compliments, as he’s referred to Stallone as “a very special guy, a real talent,” and “a friend of mine.” Trump awarded Stallone with the Kennedy Center Honor in December 2025.

The Rambo prequel, John Rambo, starring 29-year-old Noah Centineo in the iconic role, is slated for release in late 2026.