TV Icon, 83, Reveals Bombshell Career Decision

Judge Judy has heard her final case.

The iconic TV judge, real name Judy Sheindlin, announced that she is ending Judy Justice after almost five years on the air.

The sharp-tongued 83-year-old has been on the nation’s screens for 30 years and was the highest-paid woman on TV, but is now making way for her son, Adam Levy.

Adam Levy and Judy Sheindlin in the trailer for "Adam's Law," which premieres September 14. Judge Judy/YouTube

She will produce his new show, Adam’s Law, which will also cover small claims court and is set to premiere on Sept. 14, almost exactly three decades after his mom’s original show, Judge Judy, first aired.

In an interview with People, Sheindlin said: “I don’t think that I’ve ever been this content before.”

Revealing her reasoning for hanging up her judge’s robes, she said, “I don’t have to prove anything else. I did it.”

Over 30 years, she has been a consistent face on American screens. Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

As for what comes next, she said, “I have a lot of other things of interest,” including spending time with family and taking naps in the afternoon.

“I don’t want to do hair and makeup anymore, but I still want my message to get out there.”

Judy Justice is set to end in October, Page Six reports.

She thinks Levy is going to be great when his turn begins, revealing in her People interview: “There aren’t a lot of people who can carry a half hour on their own unscripted.”

She says she still has plenty to focus on. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

He served two terms as a D.A. in Putnam County, New York, and already has some experience working as a TV judge after appearing on Prime Video’s Tribunal Justice.

“Maybe eight years ago he wasn’t ready. He’s ready now,” his mom said.

For his part, 58-year-old Levy says he appreciates his “tough cookie” mother, and still joins her for dinner in Connecticut when he’s in town for filming.

“Everyone has their chance to speak,” he says, “but you better be able to back up your position,” he said.

In a break from her role as a TV judge, Sheindlin dabbled in politics in 2024, when she endorsed Republican Nikki Haley for president and even campaigned on her behalf.

She endorsed Nikki Haley for president. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“I’m proud to endorse Nikki Haley because she is whip smart, has executive credentials and was a superb governor,” she said in her endorsement.

“Judge Judy is a no-nonsense lady who has earned the respect of millions of Americans from her courtroom by being thoughtful, fair, and honest. I’m honored to have her support,” Haley said.