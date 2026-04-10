Euphoria star Natasha Lyonne has made a cryptic social media message following her removal from a Delta flight.

Lyonne, 47, had attended the Season 3 premiere for the HBO drama in Los Angeles on Tuesday before she was escorted from the New York-bound flight, still wearing much of her revealing red carpet outfit from earlier that night.

The star, who has also had roles in Poker Face, Russian Doll and American Pie, initially commented on the incident on Thursday, referencing Page Six, which initially covered the story.

Actress Natasha Lyonne and producer Brian Grazer attend HBO's "Euphoria" season 3 premiere at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California on April 7, 2026. CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

“My heart is with all the unpaid TSA agents at our airports. Sure was looking forward to speaking honestly with @DrewBarrymore yesterday but guess wasn’t in the cards. Who owns page six/New York Post now again?" Lyonne, 47, posted on X.

On Thursday evening, Lyonne posted to her X account again, sharing Page Six’s report of her airline incident, which included photos of the star at the premiere. The star tagged Euphoria and fashion brand Mugler, who made her see-through red carpet outfit that revealed her nipples.

She added the emojis of the nerd face, a banana and an ice cube.

Natasha Lyonne makes a cryptic post on X. screen grab

The cryptic post led to a mix of praise and concern in the replies. The banana and ice cube emojis have multiple connotations in some communities.

In a later post on Thursday, she shared a fan’s post of an image of Peter Falk and John Cassavetes in the 1976 crime film Mikey and Nicky with the caption “Kings”.

Another post on Thursday saw her state, “I miss Nora Ephron,” referencing the famed American filmmaker and playwright whom Lyonne had previously called a “very significant figure in my story.”

The Daily Beast has contacted reps for Lyonne for comment.

Page Six quoted an eyewitness who said Lyonne seemed “out of it” in her first class seat to New York, and that she did not respond when flight attendants asked her to close her laptop and fasten her seatbelt.

The actress, who was claimed to have fallen asleep with her sunglasses on, was asked by a Delta staff member “Ma’am, do you need medical attention?” The staffer then said, “Ma’am, I need you to come off the plane. Do you need help with your belongings?”

Lyonne was overheard asking “Where are we?” before she was informed “We’re still in LA. The plane hasn’t gone anywhere... The plane is not going anywhere until you come off it.”

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in Poker Face. Sarah Shatz/Peacock

The star, who got her start on TV at age six playing Opal on Pee-wee’s Playhouse, has spoken about her battles with drugs and alcohol.

“The track record of child actors... statistically it does not go well,” she told The Guardian, “And I would say I definitely fell in that pile.”

She was admitted to a New York hospital in 2005 and diagnosed with Hepatitis C, a collapsed lung, and a heart infection.

She told Entertainment Weekly in 2012 she did not think she could come back from her darkest days. “When you go as deep into the belly of the beast as I went, there’s a whole other world going on and something like show business becomes the dumbest thing on planet Earth,” Lyonne said.

She added: “I was definitely as good as dead, you know? A lot of people don’t come back.”

Natasha Lyonne at Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2026 held at Nya Studios West on April 07, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/WWD via Getty Images

Lyonne admitted in January this year that she had relapsed, posting on X in March she was, “proud to report this kid is doing a whole lot better & back on her feet.”

She added, “Want to thank our recovery communities & the fans who stood by & were so supportive. Aiming to keep the journey somehow private, but look forward to sharing my experience, strength & hope as makes sense. My heart is with everyone ever going through it.”